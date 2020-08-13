Gavin Williamson 'sorry' for distress caused by exam results row

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has apologised to students for his handling of exam results. The government was forced into a U-turn yesterday after outrage at a marking algorithm which downgraded 40% of A-level grades by exams regulator Ofqual. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the government was "right" but "slow and incompetent" after Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced a U-turn over exam results. A-level and GCSE results in England will now be based on teachers' assessments of their students, unless the grades produced by the controversial algorithm are higher. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has apologised to students after the government announced a U-turn over exam results. A-level and GCSE results in England will now be based on teachers' assessments of their students, unless the grades produced by the controversial algorithm are higher. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:05Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Dave Food Social Media is a game changer! A-levels: Gavin Williamson 'incredibly sorry' for exam distress - BBC News… https://t.co/qW5dmYX8t8 17 seconds ago
Splendid Psyche A-levels: Gavin Williamson ‘incredibly sorry’ for exam distress https://t.co/dzNTYRj8Oo 3 minutes ago
Avi Lavi Top story: A-levels: Gavin Williamson 'incredibly sorry' for exam distress - BBC News https://t.co/CtVOCXG2Dj, see… https://t.co/nCys1ZERfw 3 minutes ago
Marti Zuidam Top story: A-levels: Gavin Williamson 'incredibly sorry' for exam distress - BBC News https://t.co/GE8ShuqVAJ, see… https://t.co/fL3f0zCJIA 3 minutes ago
Abiodun Segun Fawole Top story: A-levels: Gavin Williamson 'incredibly sorry' for exam distress - BBC News https://t.co/We0PCt3MGT, see… https://t.co/a8HWFqxmgi 3 minutes ago
Ramy Abdeljabbar Top story: A-levels: Gavin Williamson 'incredibly sorry' for exam distress - BBC News https://t.co/irzD24EHzr, see… https://t.co/BDDiM1BXJg 3 minutes ago
TTimes Top story: A-levels: Gavin Williamson 'incredibly sorry' for exam distress - BBC News https://t.co/WIAiPmElhV, see… https://t.co/yMEJBE1Vj7 3 minutes ago
vladimir- Top story: A-levels: Gavin Williamson 'incredibly sorry' for exam distress - BBC News https://t.co/qJ5L9Avqdy, see… https://t.co/ymJEzDbQad 3 minutes ago