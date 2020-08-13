Global  
 

Gavin Williamson 'sorry' for distress caused by exam results row

Gavin Williamson 'sorry' for distress caused by exam results row

Gavin Williamson 'sorry' for distress caused by exam results row

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has said he is "incredibly sorry" for thedistress the A-level and GCSE results row caused to students.


Education secretary apologises for A-level results handling

Education secretary apologises for A-level results handling

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has apologised to students for his handling of exam results. The government was forced into a U-turn yesterday after outrage at a marking algorithm which downgraded 40% of A-level grades by exams regulator Ofqual.

Gavin Williamson refuses to say whether he has offered to resign over A-levels fiasco

 Comments follow government U-turn on algorithm to standardise results
Independent
Starmer: Government 'right' but 'slow' on A-levels U-turn

Starmer: Government 'right' but 'slow' on A-levels U-turn

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the government was "right" but "slow and incompetent" after Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced a U-turn over exam results. A-level and GCSE results in England will now be based on teachers' assessments of their students, unless the grades produced by the controversial algorithm are higher.

UK government makes dramatic exam results U-turn after national outcry

 (CNN)UK school students will now receive the grades their teachers predicted for them in their critically-important A-level and GCSE exams, after regulators..
WorldNews
Williamson announces government U-turn over A-level results

Williamson announces government U-turn over A-level results

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has apologised to students after the government announced a U-turn over exam results. A-level and GCSE results in England will now be based on teachers' assessments of their students, unless the grades produced by the controversial algorithm are higher.

A-level students react after Government U-turn

A-level students react after Government U-turn

A-level students in England have shared their delight after a U-turn on thegrading of exam results turned despair over their futures into hope once more.

Education sec 'sorry for distress caused'

Education sec 'sorry for distress caused'

Education secretary, Gavin Williamson says he is "sorry for the distress this has caused young people."

Williamson rules out BAME discrimination in results system

Williamson rules out BAME discrimination in results system

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says that an Ofqual public consultation into the government's exam results system shows "no bias or detriment to those from the most deprived backgrounds or.."

