Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2 Men Indicted in Unsolved M*rder of Jam Master Jay

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published
2 Men Indicted in Unsolved M*rder of Jam Master Jay

2 Men Indicted in Unsolved M*rder of Jam Master Jay

Federal prosecutors announced the indictments of Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Junior on Monday afternoon.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Suspects charged in the long-unsolved murder of rap star Jam Master Jay

NEW YORK - Two people have been charged in connection with the murder of hip hop innovator Jam Master...
Bangkok Post - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS NewsCBC.caIndependent


Jam Master Jay Murder Suspects to be Indicted After 18 Years

The murder of Run-DMC DJ Jam Master Jay has been a mystery for nearly 2 decades ... but 2 men are...
TMZ.com - Published

Jam Master Jay Death: 2 Charged In 2002 Shooting Death Of Pioneering Rap Group’s DJ

Two men have been charged in connection with the 2002 shooting death of Jam Master Jay of Run-DMC.
CBS 2 - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Two charged with murder of rapper Jam Master Jay [Video]

Two charged with murder of rapper Jam Master Jay

Rapper Jam Master Jay, one of the founder members of the Run-DMC, was murdered in 2002 "in cold blood" as part of a dispute over a drugs deal, U.S. prosecutors said on Monday. This report produced by..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:59Published
Jam Master Jay Death: 2 Indicted In 2002 Shooting Death Of Pioneering Rap Group Run-DMC’s DJ [Video]

Jam Master Jay Death: 2 Indicted In 2002 Shooting Death Of Pioneering Rap Group Run-DMC’s DJ

Two men have been indicted in connection with the 2002 killing of Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell of the pioneering rap group Run-DMC. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:30Published
Officials Announce Indictments In Kiling Of Jam Master Jay [Video]

Officials Announce Indictments In Kiling Of Jam Master Jay

Two men have been indicted in connection with the 2002 killing of Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell of the pioneering rap group Run-DMC.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 10:09Published