Lionel Messi in profile

A look at the career of Lionel Messi, as rumours circulate the Barcelonacaptain is looking to leave Camp Nou , with Manchester City a possibledestination.

Barcelona agree to sell Arthur to Juventus for 72 mln euros Arthur will remain at the Camp Nou until the end of the 2019/20 season, which is extended until August because of the coronavirus pandemic, before moving to Turin.

Barcelona had to wait 165 days for their Champions League second leg against Napoli, but effectively wrapped up the tie inside 45 minutes on Saturday night. Like..

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi was back at the club's training base on Monday to continue his recovery ahead of the Catalans' Champions League quarter-final..

David Silva is to be honoured with a statue at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City have announced. The Spaniard will also have a training pitch named after him..

Manchester City reveal plans for a statue of David Silva at Etihad Stadium, after the Spanish playmaker's 10-year spell at the club ended.

Real Sociedad signed former Manchester City playmaker David Silva on a two-year contract Monday. The Basque Country club picked up Silva...

Earthquake at Barcelona. After the debacle of the 2-8 against Bayern Munich and the unconfirmed goodbye of Setién, Messi, has caused a cataclysm by telling the..

The Barcelona icon is seemingly at the end of his tether when it comes to his time with the Catalan giants, and that has led to suggestions that he could be..

Barcelona star Lionel Messi apparently wants to leave the club immediately. Lionel Messi reportedly has no plans to hang around at Barcelona, while Neymar could..

Barcelona have suffered a horrid 2020 as a football team, a club, and an institution. The 8-2 battering sustained at the hands of Bayern Munich was a result..