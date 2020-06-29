Lionel Messi in profile

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published
A look at the career of Lionel Messi, as rumours circulate the Barcelonacaptain is looking to leave Camp Nou, with Manchester City a possibledestination.


Could he? - the full timeline of why Messi wants to leave Barcelona

 Barcelona have suffered a horrid 2020 as a football team, a club, and an institution. The 8-2 battering sustained at the hands of Bayern Munich was a result..
Rumours: Messi wants out at Barca, Neymar could return

 Barcelona star Lionel Messi apparently wants to leave the club immediately. Lionel Messi reportedly has no plans to hang around at Barcelona, while Neymar could..
5 potential moves for Messi as star 'wants to leave Barcelona immediately'

 The Barcelona icon is seemingly at the end of his tether when it comes to his time with the Catalan giants, and that has led to suggestions that he could be..
Barca deny that Messi has communicated his exit

 Earthquake at Barcelona. After the debacle of the 2-8 against Bayern Munich and the unconfirmed goodbye of Setién, Messi, has caused a cataclysm by telling the..
Real Sociedad sign former Manchester City star David Silva on two-year contract

 Real Sociedad signed former Manchester City playmaker David Silva on a two-year contract Monday. The Basque Country club picked up Silva...
Man City legend Silva joins Real Sociedad

 Former Manchester City playmaker David Silva signs with La Liga side Real Sociedad.
David Silva: Man City announce plans for statue at Etihad Stadium

 Manchester City reveal plans for a statue of David Silva at Etihad Stadium, after the Spanish playmaker's 10-year spell at the club ended.
Manchester City to honour David Silva with statue at Etihad Stadium

 David Silva is to be honoured with a statue at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City have announced. The Spaniard will also have a training pitch named after him..
Lionel Messi injury: Barcelona star at training base on day off to recover for Champions League finals

 Barcelona forward Lionel Messi was back at the club's training base on Monday to continue his recovery ahead of the Catalans' Champions League quarter-final..
Barcelona need a Messi miracle to beat Bayern... but new Champions League format could help

 Barcelona had to wait 165 days for their Champions League second leg against Napoli, but effectively wrapped up the tie inside 45 minutes on Saturday night. Like..
Barcelona agree to sell Arthur to Juventus for 72 mln euros [Video]

Barcelona agree to sell Arthur to Juventus for 72 mln euros

Arthur will remain at the Camp Nou until the end of the 2019/20 season, which is extended until August because of the coronavirus pandemic, before moving to Turin.

