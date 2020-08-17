Death Valley Hits 130 Degrees, Breaks Hottest Temp Record
The blistering high temperature hit 130 degrees at 3:41 pm Pacific time on Sunday.
Laurel Hansen RT @ECOWARRIORSS: 2020 year when Antarctica hit 65 degrees, its warmest temperature ever recorded
Arctic hit 38 degrees C its warmest ever… 18 minutes ago
Heat wave continues across the West, as Death Valley hits record-breaking 130 degrees.
Death Valley Recorded The Hottest Temperature On The Face Of The EarthSummer has hit Death Valley Nationaal Park with record-breaking temps.
The hottest, driest, and lowest national park in California and Nevada saw a high of 130 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday.
Death Valley Reaches 130 Degrees, Possibly Hottest Temperature On Planet Since 1913According to the National Weather Service, Death Valley’s Furnace Creek reached a preliminary high temperature of 130 degrees at 3:41 p.m. Sunday. Katie Johnston reports.
Death Valley’s Scorching 130-Degree Fahrenheit Could Be Hottest Temp Recorded