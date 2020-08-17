Global  
 

Death Valley Hits 130 Degrees, Breaks Hottest Temp Record

Death Valley Hits 130 Degrees, Breaks Hottest Temp Record

Death Valley Hits 130 Degrees, Breaks Hottest Temp Record

The blistering high temperature hit 130 degrees at 3:41 pm Pacific time on Sunday.


Death Valley's 131 Degrees Might Earth's Hottest Recorded Temp

Death Valley hitting 130 degrees Sunday might be the hottest temperature ever recorded in the world...
Death Valley hits historic record of 130 degrees; Californians endure blackouts amid heatwave

Parts of the Southern California desert experienced record-breaking heat on Sunday with Death Valley...
Death Valley Recorded The Hottest Temperature On The Face Of The Earth [Video]

Death Valley Recorded The Hottest Temperature On The Face Of The Earth

Summer has hit Death Valley Nationaal Park with record-breaking temps. The hottest, driest, and lowest national park in California and Nevada saw a high of 130 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday. According..

Death Valley Reaches 130 Degrees, Possibly Hottest Temperature On Planet Since 1913 [Video]

Death Valley Reaches 130 Degrees, Possibly Hottest Temperature On Planet Since 1913

According to the National Weather Service, Death Valley’s Furnace Creek reached a preliminary high temperature of 130 degrees at 3:41 p.m. Sunday. Katie Johnston reports.

Death Valley’s Scorching 130-Degree Fahrenheit Could Be Hottest Temp Recorded [Video]

Death Valley’s Scorching 130-Degree Fahrenheit Could Be Hottest Temp Recorded

