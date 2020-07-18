Global  
 

Police: 1 man hospitalized, beaten by group of people attending party

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Police: 1 man hospitalized, beaten by group of people attending party
Police: 1 man hospitalized, beaten by group of people attending party

Fight overnight.

This morning they tell us a white man was rushed to the hospital... and appeared to be beaten up by a large group of people.

According to the sheriff's department...severa l people there rerd that information fothe party wsent on the area of 4691 route 233 in westmoreland.

They tell us the property owner was there initially, but they could not find him once the fight calmed down.

Deputies tell us the group at the party appears to be many of the same group at previous large parties where fights, assaults, larcenies and robberies hapned.

Noguns we.

Anyone with information is asked tall 9-1-1 the sherf's office (315) 736-0141 or the mohawk valley crime stoppers.

At our last check.... water is still off to




