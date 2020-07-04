Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Madras High Court dismisses plea to reopen Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Madras High Court dismisses plea to reopen Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi

Madras High Court dismisses plea to reopen Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi

Madras High Court refuses to allow the reopening of Sterlite copper smelting plant in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi.

Local parties celebrated the verdict on August 18.

Plant has been shut since April 2018.

Thirteen people were killed last year when police opened fire during a protest against environmental pollution allegedly caused by the plant, after which the plant was closed by the state government.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Madras High Court Madras High Court High court in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court refuses to allow Vedanta's Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi to reopen

 The Madras High Court dismissed the company's plea to resume operations at its Sterlite Copper factory in Thoothukudi, two years after it was shut down by the..
DNA

Frame law, keep criminals out of polls: HC to govt

 The Centre should legislate a law prohibiting candidates with criminal backgrounds from participating in polls, the Madras HC has observed, reports Suresh Kumar.
IndiaTimes

Thoothukudi Thoothukudi City in Tamil Nadu in India

Thoothukudi custodial death case: CBI team arrives in TN's Madurai [Video]

Thoothukudi custodial death case: CBI team arrives in TN's Madurai

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers arrived in Tamil Nadu's Madurai. They arrived at Madurai Airport on July 10. CBI will take over the probe in Thoothukudi custodial death case. The CBI had taken over the investigation on July 07 into the deaths of P Jeyraraj and his son J Benicks who died allegedly after being tortured in police custody in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin. The Centre had issued a notification accepting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's request to transfer the probe to the CBI.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published
Indian policemen arrested over custodial deaths of father and son [Video]

Indian policemen arrested over custodial deaths of father and son

Police in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu state had picked up the duo for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:23Published

Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu State in southern India

Watch: Special prayers performed in Rameswaram temple for Kamala Harris [Video]

Watch: Special prayers performed in Rameswaram temple for Kamala Harris

Special prayers were performed in TN’s Rameswaram for Kamala Harris' win in US Elections 2020. Harris is the democratic vice-president nominee in upcoming elections. Harris was born to an Indian mother & Jamaican father. Earlier, posters of Kamala Harris were seen in southern India. Posters of Harris were seen in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy. The posters which wish her success have been put up in many parts of the town by locals. Kamala Harris’ grandfather PV Gopalan was born in this village said a local and that’s why people are now putting up posters to wish her success. Earlier, Kamala Harris’ niece had also posted pictures on Twitter. Meena Harris said the pictures were sent to her from Tamil Nadu. The picture said ‘PV Gopalan's granddaughter is victorious’. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:47Published
COVID update: With 11,119 new infections, Maharashtra continues to lead India's caseload [Video]

COVID update: With 11,119 new infections, Maharashtra continues to lead India's caseload

Maharashtra continued to be the top state in reporting maximum COVID-19 positive cases. In last 24 hours, the state has reported 11,119 new COVID cases. Total number of cases in the state mounted to 6,15,477. In Andhra Pradesh, 9,652 new COVID-19 cases recorded today, taking the total number of cases to 3,06,261. Tamil Nadu reported 5,709 new COVID-19 cases and 121 deaths in last 24 hours. The total number of case rise to 3,49,654 in the state. 1,758 new COVID-19 cases have been reported today in Kerala. While Punjab reported 1704 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published

Tamil Nadu: 68-year-old alms seeker donates Rs 90,000 to a COVID-19 relief fund in Madurai, wins hearts

 Poolpandiyan, a 68-year old alms seeker in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, has donated Rs 90,000 of his savings to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in their fight against..
DNA

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Madras high court shoots down Vedanta’s plea to open Sterlite plant

Closure and permanent sealing of the Sterlite copper smelter plant at Tuticorin is just and proper as...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •DNA



Tweets about this

galattadotcom

galattadotcom Madras High Court dismisses Vedanta's plea to reopen Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi #Thoothukudi… https://t.co/INRRU9lLFe 55 minutes ago

vinayagamp17

P.Vinayagamurthy RT @galattadotcom: Madras High Court dismisses Vedanta's plea to reopen Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi #Thoothukudi #SterliteCopper… 2 hours ago

jThiyagu

Thiyagu RT @ranganaathan: Madras High Court dismisses Vedhanta Petition to re-open Sterlite in Thoothukudi. Win for all those who want to no facto… 2 hours ago

krishanjee

krishanjee RT @JudiciaryNews: Sterlite case: Madras high court dismisses Vedanta’s pleas challenging closure of its Tuticorin plant - Times of India h… 3 hours ago

suchitrav

Suchitra Vijayan RT @sivaetb: #Thread on stories relating to #SterliteCopper judgement pronounced by the Madras High Court on Tuesday. #SterliteCopper pla… 3 hours ago

vijithv

Vijith RT @harismurali: Madras HIgh Court refuses to allow the reopening of #Sterlite copper smelting plant in Thoothukudi @VedantaLimited @xpress… 5 hours ago

ProtyushNandi

Avi RT @frontline_india: DISPATCHES: Madras High Court dismisses Vedanta plea to reopen Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi https://t.co/lJ1qfetEm1 9 hours ago

frontline_india

Frontline DISPATCHES: Madras High Court dismisses Vedanta plea to reopen Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi https://t.co/lJ1qfetEm1 9 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

'Unaware' about HC order, Himachal University conducts final year exams [Video]

'Unaware' about HC order, Himachal University conducts final year exams

Himachal Pradesh University on August 17 conducted final year examination of college students despite High Court's stay on UGC exams in the state. Principal of Rajiv Gandhi Govt College Shimla, Pawan..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:09Published
High-speed mobile data services restored in JandK's Udhampur, Ganderbal on trial [Video]

High-speed mobile data services restored in JandK's Udhampur, Ganderbal on trial

High-speed mobile data services have been restored on a trial basis in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir from August 16 for post-paid sim cardholders. According to the order, the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:01Published
9th Circuit Ends California Ban On High-Capacity Magazines [Video]

9th Circuit Ends California Ban On High-Capacity Magazines

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday threw out California's ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines, saying the law violates the U.S. Constitution's protection of..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:43Published