Madras High Court dismisses plea to reopen Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers arrived in Tamil Nadu's Madurai. They arrived at Madurai Airport on July 10. CBI will take over the probe in Thoothukudi custodial death case. The CBI had taken over the investigation on July 07 into the deaths of P Jeyraraj and his son J Benicks who died allegedly after being tortured in police custody in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin. The Centre had issued a notification accepting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's request to transfer the probe to the CBI.
Special prayers were performed in TN’s Rameswaram for Kamala Harris' win in US Elections 2020. Harris is the democratic vice-president nominee in upcoming elections. Harris was born to an Indian mother & Jamaican father. Earlier, posters of Kamala Harris were seen in southern India. Posters of Harris were seen in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy. The posters which wish her success have been put up in many parts of the town by locals. Kamala Harris’ grandfather PV Gopalan was born in this village said a local and that’s why people are now putting up posters to wish her success. Earlier, Kamala Harris’ niece had also posted pictures on Twitter. Meena Harris said the pictures were sent to her from Tamil Nadu. The picture said ‘PV Gopalan's granddaughter is victorious’. Watch the full video for more.
Maharashtra continued to be the top state in reporting maximum COVID-19 positive cases. In last 24 hours, the state has reported 11,119 new COVID cases. Total number of cases in the state mounted to 6,15,477. In Andhra Pradesh, 9,652 new COVID-19 cases recorded today, taking the total number of cases to 3,06,261. Tamil Nadu reported 5,709 new COVID-19 cases and 121 deaths in last 24 hours. The total number of case rise to 3,49,654 in the state. 1,758 new COVID-19 cases have been reported today in Kerala. While Punjab reported 1704 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours.
Himachal Pradesh University on August 17 conducted final year examination of college students despite High Court's stay on UGC exams in the state. Principal of Rajiv Gandhi Govt College Shimla, Pawan..