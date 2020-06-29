Global  
 

Someone In California Was Just Diagnosed With The Plague

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:31s - Published
A South Lake Tahoe resident has been diagnosed with the plague, yes... The Plague.

This marks the latest human case in California since 2015, according to CNN.

Health officials believe the person may have been bitten by an infected flea while walking their dog.

In recent decades, an average of seven cases of human plague have been reported each year in the US.

The range of diagnosis is between one to 17 cases per year, the CDC reports.


