George Michael's ex lover Fadi Fawz is arrested in flip flops Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published 43 minutes ago George Michael's ex lover Fadi Fawz is arrested in flip flops This is the moment George Michael's ex lover Fadi Fawaz was arrested after he was allegedly caught 'smashing cars with a hammer'.The 47-year-old launched the attack on parked cars in central London shouting "the cars are mine" and that they were "following" him, onlookers claim.Footage shows Fadi surrounded by four police officers on Bethnal Green Road, north London, while being handcuffed on Friday (14).Eyewitnesses said the former celebrity hairdresser 'appeared to be homeless' and wore 'an old tracksuit' and was carrying a rucksack with his possessions.A source said: "He was just randomly attacking cars on the street."He'd whack one on the side with a hammer, walk past a couple more and then hit another. "He hit the side of the car rather than the glass so it wasn't as if he was trying to break in. "It appeared to be quite forceful though because he hit through the metal. "He didn't appear to be in the right frame of mind. "He was saying things that weren't really making any sense. "A few people were following him saying 'Why are you smashing the cars?' And he replied with 'They are my cars'."Then a few moments later he shouted 'The cars are following me!'"He didn't look right and appeared to be homeless. "He had his bags with him which seemed to contain his belongings. "When George was alive he'd always be dressed in a smart shirt."But when the police turned up he was wearing 80's style sports jacket and when they searched him for any other weapons he was wearing nothing underneath. "No T-shirt. Nothing."Although it wasn't raining the fact he was wearing flip flops speaks volumes."When he was arrested it seemed like a normal arrest. He didn't resist or anything. "It's really quite sad. He used to have himself together but since George died he seems to have fallen from grace."In 2018 he was told to move out of George Michael's £5million luxury London house, and last year Fawaz was snapped staggering around the streets of London.Australian-born Fawaz was the last person to have seen the Wham! Legend before discovering his lifeless body on Christmas Day 2016.Met Police has been contacted for comment.

