Celebrating 100 years of women's suffrage starting Tuesday

For 100 years, women in the United States have had the right to vote, and to celebrate that, the Cincinnati Museum Center has a new special exhibit running until Sept.

WE KNOW THAT THERE WAS ALSO A PANDEMIC..

AND THERE WAS A MAJOR NATIONWIDE DEBATE OVER WHETHER WOMEN SHOULD VOTE. BUT, TODAY MARKS A CENTURY SINCE THE 19TH AMENDMENT WAS RATIFIED.

THE LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS OF THE CINCINNATI AREA SHARED THESE PICTURES WITH US FROM THOSE EARLIER YEARS.

BEFORE THEY WERE PART OF THE LEAGUE..

THEY WERE THE WOMEN'S SUFFRAGE COMMITTEE OF GREATER CINCINNATI.

AND, THE ISSUE OF ALLOWING WOMEN TO VOTE WAS A MAJOR HOT BUTTON ISSUE. "That was something that we had to contend with here.

We had a big, a lot of anti-suffragists that were upper class women, who tended to argue for, that women didn't need the vote because of state's rights or because they just didn't want the vote

MEANWHILE.. THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ACTIVITIES HAPPENING TO COMMEMORATE TODAY'S CENTENNIAL.

THIS VIDEO IS FROM THE CINCINNATI MUSEUM CENTER'S SPECIAL EXHIBIT ON DISPLAY NOW THROUGH SEPTEMBER 27TH.

IT'S CALLED "AN UNFINISHED REVOLUTION: WOMEN AND THE VOTE." THE EXHIBIT INCLUDES THE ACTUAL VOTER ROLLS IN HAMILTON COUNTY FROM 100 YEARS AGO. THIS ALSO MARKS 100 YEARS FOR THE LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS OF THE CINCINNATI AREA.

ONE THING THEY'VE DONE NOW FOR A CENTURY IS PUBLISH VOTER GUIDES..

THAT'S A DETAILED LIST OF EVERYTHING ON THE BALLOT FOR THE GENERAL ELECTION.

ALTHOUGH NOW THEY'RE AVAILABLE ONLINE. THE LEAGUE ALSO PLANS A VIRTUAL EARLY VOTING EVENT IN OCTOBER..

TO COMMEMORATE THE CENTENNIAL OF WOMEN ACTUALLY CASTING BALLOTS IN A PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION.. IN MT. AUBURN..

