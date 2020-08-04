National Capital receives rainfall

Heavy rains lashed parts of Gujarat's Vadodara on August 18. Situation slowed down vehicular traffic at Raopura road. India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall for several districts of the state till August 21.
Rain lashes parts of Uttar Pradesh's Noida on August 16. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers' today. The minimum temperature recorded in Noida was at 28 degree Celsius.
Delhi - NCR received heavy rainfall since Wednesday morning leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city. Vehicles and people were seen wading through wist-deep water in the roads of the capital. The waterlogging also led to massive traffic snarls in Delhi and some areas of Gurugram. The Delhi Traffic Police remained busy clearing traffic at ITO, Purana Qila, Vinod Nagar, Surajmal Marg, Sarai Kale Khan, Dhaula Kuan, Bhairon Road, near Indraprastha Park, Sultanpur and Munrika metro stations, Civil Line police station, Mathura Road, Rani Jhansi road and several other places. The Delhi Traffic Police has alerted commuters to avoid specific stretches of roads where traffic congestion has been witnessed. Pictures and videos of the waterlogged streets and vehicles were also shared extensively on social media. Meanwhile, a side wall collapse in Saket area of the capital left many vehicles damaged. Intermittent rainfall is likely to continue for the next 24 hours in the National Capital Region. The downpour also led to a dip in the temperature in the capital. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:48Published
A 19-year-old suspected criminal was arrested by Delhi Police’s special cell team. Ashish Bakkawala was arrested after a chase & exchange of bullets in Delhi’s Prahladpur near Shahbad Dairy in the early hours of Wednesday.Five bullets were exchanged between the special cell sleuths and Ashish. He suffered a bullet injury in his right leg & is undergoing treatment in a govt hospital. Ashish was released from Delhi’s Tihar jail in March-April as part of the Delhi government’s move to decongest the prisons to contain the spread of Coronavirus disease (Covid-19). He was in jail for a murder case, senior police officers associated with the early morning operation said. After being released, he committed two extortion attempts wherein he fired bullets and demanded Rs one crore each from two different persons in outer Delhi’s Bakkarwala near Mundka in May. Ashish is son of gangster Manoj Bakkarwala who ruled Delhi’s crime world between mid- 2000 and 2012. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:09Published