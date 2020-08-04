Global  
 

National Capital receives rainfall

date 2020-08-04
Rains lashed parts of Delhi on August 18.

The showers helped in dealing with the sultry weather.

However, heavy rains halted vehicular movement.

Situation also led to waterlogging at Minto Road.


