Labour: Government have caused ‘chaos’ over A-levels

Labour’s shadow education minister Emma Hardy has said the “incompetence” of Education Secretary Gavin Williamson in taking “such a long time” to announce a U-turn over A-level results has created “chaos and uncertainty”.

Starmer: Government 'right' but 'slow' on A-levels U-turn [Video]

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the government was "right" but "slow and incompetent" after Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced a U-turn over exam results. A-level and GCSE results in England will now be based on teachers' assessments of their students, unless the grades produced by the controversial algorithm are higher.

Labour calls for PM to sort out A-level ‘chaos’ [Video]

Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green has called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to end his holiday early and sort out the "chaos" caused by exam regulator Ofqual's system of A-level grading.

Boris Johnson faces calls to intervene to end A-levels crisis [Video]

Boris Johnson is under pressure to intervene to end the deepening A-levelscrisis in England, amid growing anger among pupils and teachers and warningsof unrest among Tory MPs. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on the PrimeMinister to take “personal responsibility” for fixing the issue, accusing himof having been “invisible” throughout the turmoil.

Gavin Williamson 'sorry' for distress caused by exam results row [Video]

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has said he is "incredibly sorry" for thedistress the A-level and GCSE results row caused to students.

Why should Gavin Williamson resign for being useless? That's why he was appointed

 Getting rid of the education secretary for incompetence would be like sacking a mouse for eating cheese
Education secretary apologises for A-level results handling [Video]

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has apologised to students for his handling of exam results. The government was forced into a U-turn yesterday after outrage at a marking algorithm which downgraded 40% of A-level grades by exams regulator Ofqual.

Gavin Williamson refuses to say whether he has offered to resign over A-levels fiasco

 Comments follow government U-turn on algorithm to standardise results
Hancock announces replacement for PHE [Video]

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced the formation of a new organisation, the National Institute for Health Protection, which will replace Public Health England. Mr Hancock said the new organisation will have a "single and relentless mission" of "protecting people from external threats to this country's health".

Clearing process will take ‘much longer’ after U-turn [Video]

University of Reading's Pro-Vice-Chancellor Paul Inman has said that the university clearing process will take "much longer" after the government's U-turn on A-level grades.

Congress writes to Facebook CEO over alleged 'bias'; demands probe into the conduct of India leadership team

 The Congress on Tuesday wrote to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, accusing Facebook India of "interfering" with the country's electoral democracy, and demanded a probe.
