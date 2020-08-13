Labour: Government have caused ‘chaos’ over A-levels

Labour’s shadow education minister Emma Hardy has said the “incompetence” of Education Secretary Gavin Williamson in taking “such a long time” to announce a U-turn over A-level results has created “chaos and uncertainty”.

Report by Blairm.

