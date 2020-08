COVID-19: 3 consecutive weeks of positive movement, Reeves says Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 03:26s - Published 12 minutes ago COVID-19: 3 consecutive weeks of positive movement, Reeves says Gov. Tate Reeves says Mississippi has cut its 7-day average of COVID-19 cases in half, but now is not the time to stop what we're doing. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BREAKING NEWS GOOD AFTERNOON,AND THANK YOU ALL FOR BEING HERETODAY.I KNOW THAT IT WAS.JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THEUNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA ISSCHEDULED TO PLAY AT OLE MISS ONSEPTEMBER THE 26TH.AND THAT MISSISSIPPI STATE ISSCHEDULED TO PLAY AT LSU ON THESAME DAY.BUT WHAT I KNOW IN OUR STATE ISA LOT OF PEOPLE ARE VERYINTERESTED IN COLLEGE FOOTBALLHAPPENING, AND I’M VERYHAPPENING.SO IF YOU ASK YOURSELF, WHAT ISTHE ONE THING THAT WE CAN DO TOHELP ENSURE THAT THAT OCCURS?WHAT I WOULD SAY TO YOU IS.KEEP DOING WHAT YOU’RE DOING.WHERE AM I ASKED?STAY SOCIALLY DISTANCED.DO NOT GET IN LARGE GROUPS.SOCIAL REASONS DO THE LITTLETHINGS RIGHT NOW SO THAT WE CANDO THE BIG THINGS LATER.WE KNOW THAT MISSISSIPPI ISCOMING TOGETHER.TO BEAT BACK THE CORONAVIRUSSPREAD THAT OUR STATE THISSUMMER.THANK YOU.WE KNOW THAT EFFORTS AREWORKING.WHETHER YOU’RE A REBEL OR ABULLDOG OR GOLDEN EAGLE ORJACKSON STATE TIGER.OR ANY OTHER OF OUR UNIVERSITIESOR WHETHER YOU JUST WANT TO GOOUT AND ROOT FOR A HIGH SCHOOLTEAM.UNDERSTAND THAT YOU CAN MAKE ADIFFERENCE.THE WAY YOU MAKE A DIFFERENCE INENSURE THAT WE CAN MOVE BACKTOWARDS.MORE NORMAL PAUL IS ABOUT MAKINGSURE THAT WE TAKE THE NUMBERSTHAT WE’RE SEEING THIS WEEK.AND THE NUMBERS THAT WE SAW LASTWEEK.AND PUSH THE GAS PEDAL ALL THEWAY DOWN.LET’S WORK TOGETHER TO CONTINUETO SLOW THE SPREAD.OWN JULY THE 29TH OUR 13-DAY.CHOOSING OUR 7-DAY AVERAGE.PEAKED AT APPROXIMATELY 1390CASES TODAY ARE TRAILING SELLSEVEN DAY IS BELOW 700 CASES.IT DIDN’T JUST HAPPEN.I’VE SEEN SOME SAY WELL, IT’SJUST BECAUSE THAT’S THE NATUREOF THE WAY THIS WORKS.NO.THE VIRUS SPREADS UNTIL WE CANDO THE LITTLE THINGS TO MITIGATEFURTHER SPREAD.THAT’S WHAT’S HAPPENING IN,MISSISSIPPI.WE’VE SEEN THREE CONSECUTIVEWEEKS OF POSITIVE MOVEMENT.THE QUESTION IS CAN WE BEDISCIPLINED ENOUGH?AS INDIVIDUALS AT LEAST FOR THENEXT TWO WEEKS.DR. IT DOWN EVEN FURTHER.AND THEN WE CAN TALK ABOUT WHATCAN WE DO IN THE FALL TO KEEP ITDOWN?BUT WE’RE NOT WHERE WE NEED TOBE YET.CUT IT IN HALF.THAT’S GOOD.LET’S BE HAPPY.BUT LET’S NOT REST ON OURLAURELS AS WE DID IN JUNE.BECAUSE WHAT I CAN TELL YOU FORSURE.IS IT IF WE LET IT TURN AROUNDIT WILL TURN AROUND.IF WE LET DOWN OUR GUARD THENUMBER OF CASES IN THE COMMUNITYWILL GO UP.LET’S CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWNCASES IN THE COMMUNITY.AND THAT’S GOING TO HELP USENSURE THAT OUR KIDS STAY INSCHOOL.GOING TO HELP ENSURE THAT WE CANDO THINGS LIKE SPORTS.AND OTHER EXTRACURRICULARACTIVITIES THAT MATTER TO THOSEMANY MANY MISSISSI





