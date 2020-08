BBB Census Info

Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:51s - Published 3 days ago

BUREAU IS MAKINGITS WAY THROUGHIDAHO RIGHT NOW...BUT HOW DO YOUKNOW IF THATPERSON KNOCKINGAT YOUR DOOR ISLEGITIMATE?THE BETTERBUSINESS BUREAUSAYS THERE ARESOME PEOPLETRYING TOIMPERSONATECENSUS TAKERS.AND WHEN ALEGITIMATE CENSUSTAKER DOES KNOCKON YOUR DOOR,HERE'S WHAT THEB-B-B SAYS YOUSHOULD DO ANDEXPECT."SO WHEN IT COMESTO THE CENSUSWORKERS YOUREALLY WANT TOMAKE SURE THATTHEY HAVE THATBADGE WITH THEOFFICIALWATERMARK.

YOUCAN LOOK ONLINETO SEE WHAT THOSEBADGES WERESUPPOSED TO LOOKLIKE.

THEY SHOULDBE WEARING MASKSIN ORDER TO KEEP INLINE WITH SOCIALDISTANCING.."THE B-B-B WANTS TOREMIND PEOPLETHAT CENSUSTAKERS WILL NEVERASK FOR YOUR FULLSOCIAL SECURITYNUMBER, MONEY ORANYTHING ONBEHALF OF APOLITICAL PARTY.THEY'LL ALSO NEVERASK FOR YOUR FULLBANK OR CREDITACCOUNT NUMBERS..FOR MORE--HEAD TOCENSUS DOT GOV.