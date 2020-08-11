Belarus protests continue as anger amounts against president

Thousands of protesters gathered in Minsk, Belarus, on Monday (Aug 17) opposing President Alexander Lukashenko.

Numbers swelled to more than 200,000 across the country in the largest ever demonstrations against the leader, following his disputed re-election.

Crowds chanted 'leave, leave' as the called for Europe's longest-serving leader Lukashenko to resign from office.

Many waved white and red flags, which have become the opposition symbol amid anger over alleged poll-rigging in the elections on August 9.