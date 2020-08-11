Global  
 

Belarus protests continue as anger amounts against president

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:17s
Thousands of protesters gathered in Minsk, Belarus, on Monday (Aug 17) opposing President Alexander Lukashenko.

Numbers swelled to more than 200,000 across the country in the largest ever demonstrations against the leader, following his disputed re-election.

Crowds chanted 'leave, leave' as the called for Europe's longest-serving leader Lukashenko to resign from office.

Many waved white and red flags, which have become the opposition symbol amid anger over alleged poll-rigging in the elections on August 9.


Belarus authorities free detainees as protests grow

Belarus authorities free detainees as protests grow MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Authorities have freed at least 2,000 people detained amid demonstrations...
WorldNews

Anger erupts over Belarus president's election to 6th term

Belarus election officials said on Monday that President Alexander Lukashenko has won his sixth...
Mid-Day

Thousands join new protests in Belarus capital as president eases crackdown

Tens of thousands of people have flooded the heart of the Belarus capital in a show of anger over a...
Belfast Telegraph


nb_geffen

Natalie Bukanova,poet,playwright,translator RT @RFERL: Demonstrators have attended weeks of the mass demonstrations in Khabarovsk to express anger since central authorities arrested G… 3 hours ago

ConvosIndy100

Conversations from Indy100 [2/5] Protests continue in Belarus, with anger mounting over the disputed re-election of President Alexander Lukash… https://t.co/pivp16hEte 21 hours ago

RFERL

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Demonstrators have attended weeks of the mass demonstrations in Khabarovsk to express anger since central authoriti… https://t.co/skcUVbBj7G 3 days ago

ForeverReem_1

Forever Reem Thousands flood Belarus capital as election protests grow: Tens of thousands of people flooded the heart of the Bel… https://t.co/M9aXP3yLdp 4 days ago


Argentina protests against COVID-19 restrictions [Video]

Argentina protests against COVID-19 restrictions

Drivers in Argentina sound their horns and wave the national flag during anti-lockdown protests in Buenos Aires on August 17 evening. Thousands of demonstrators showed their anger at the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:21Published
'No more fear!': Belarus president heckled by striking workers [Video]

'No more fear!': Belarus president heckled by striking workers

Protesters in Belarus heckle President Alexander Lukashenko and the main opposition leader calls on the military to switch sides.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:33Published
Belarus president claims he is willing to share power [Video]

Belarus president claims he is willing to share power

Protesters across the country have made it clear they want Alexander Lukashenko out.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:18Published