Claire's Forecast 8-18

KEEPING US CLEAR AT LEASTTHROUGH FRIDAY.

HOUR-BY-HOURFORECAST HAS CLEARSKIES THIS MORNING WITH COOLTEMPERATURES IN THE MID 50S.MOSTLY SUNNYTHIS AFTERNOON AND IT STAYSCOMFORTABLE WITH HIGHS ONLYREACHING THE MID 70S,WHICH IS BELOW AVERAGE FOR MID-AUGUST.WE WILL BE CLEAR OVERNIGHT WITHLOWS DROPPING INTO THE LOW 50S.IT WILL BECHILLY WAKING UP WEDNESDAYMORNING.A COPY AND PASTE TYPE FORECASTWEDNESDAY WITH MOSTLY SUNNYSKIES AND HIGHS IN THEMID 70S.WARMING UP THURSDAY THROUGH THEEND OF THE WEEK WITHTEMPERATURES BACKUP INTO THE 80S.

SUNSHINE STICKSAROUND THROUGH SATURDAY.TODAY MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGHS IN THEMID 70S.TONIGHT CLEAR.

LOWS IN THE LOW50S.THE 7-DAY FORECAST HAS BELOWAVERAGE TEMPERATURE THROUGHWEDNESDAYBEFORE WE WARM BACK UP.

HIGHS INTHE MID 70S UNDER MOSTLY SUNNYSKIES TOMORROW.

MOSTLY SUNNYTHURSDAY WITH HIGHS IN THE LOW80S.

SUNNY FRIDAY ANDSATURDAY WITH HIGHS IN THE MID80S.

SCATTERED STORMS SUNDAYWITH HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.MOSTLY SUNNY WITH HIGHS IN THEMID 80S NEXT MONDAY.FIRE OFFICIALS SAY A BRUSH FIREIN NAPA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA HASBURNED ABOUT 24-HUNDRED ACRES IN LESS THAN HALFA DAY.