Watch: BJP Vs Congress war of words over hate speech on Facebook

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:25s - Published
BJP and Congress are involved in a heated war of words over hate speech on Facebook.

Congress party wrote a letter to the social media giant and called or a probe into the Facebook India leadership team and their operations.

Congress also cited the questions raised in the WSJ article against top FB India executive Ankhi Das.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that every Indian has the right to post their comments on social media platforms. On the issue of hate speech, the minister raised the past comments made by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to counter the Congress.

He said that Rahul Gandhi exhorting people to beat the Prime Minister of the country with sticks was tantamount to provoking people to violence.

The row erupted after an article in a foreign publication alleged that Ankhi Das had intervened to stop action against BJP leaders indulging in hate speech on the social media platform.

The article had named T Raja Singh, Kapil Mishra and Anant Kumar Hedge.

Watch the full video for all the details.


Rajiv Gandhi & Ram temple: Congress vs BJP over ex-PM's Ayodhya actions [Video]

Rajiv Gandhi & Ram temple: Congress vs BJP over ex-PM's Ayodhya actions

BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia hit out at his ex-colleagues from the Congress. Scindia took potshots at Congress over remarks by Kamal Nath and Shashi Tharoor. The latest volley of words broke out over construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Ahead of foundation-laying, Nath said Rajiv Gandhi had contributed to the temple movement. Scindia claimed Shashi Tharoor contradicted Kamal Nath with his tweets. Tharoor said that Rajiv Gandhi allowed 'shilanyas' but wasn't behind opening of Babri locks. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:50Published
Scindia takes dig at Congress over Kamal Nath and Shashi Tharoor's contradictory statements on Rajiv Gandhi [Video]

Scindia takes dig at Congress over Kamal Nath and Shashi Tharoor's contradictory statements on Rajiv Gandhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on August 17 said the Congress party itself doesn't know what former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi did and didn't. Scindia's statement comes after former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that the locks of Babri Masjid were opened by the former Congress PM and on the other hand, another Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that Rajiv Gandhi didn't open the locks. Scindia said, "On one hand, he (Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath) is saying, he (Former PM Rajiv Gandhi) got the locks of Babri Masjid opened, on other hand, Shashi Tharoor said that he didn't open locks. Congress itself doesn't know what their leader did and didn't."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published

Labour: Government have caused ‘chaos’ over A-levels [Video]

Labour: Government have caused ‘chaos’ over A-levels

Labour’s shadow education minister Emma Hardy has said the “incompetence” of Education Secretary Gavin Williamson in taking “such a long time” to announce a U-turn over A-level results has created “chaos and uncertainty”. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:08Published
Hancock announces replacement for PHE [Video]

Hancock announces replacement for PHE

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced the formation of a new organisation, the National Institute for Health Protection, which will replace Public Health England. Mr Hancock said the new organisation will have a “single and relentless mission” of "protecting people from external threats to this country's health". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:47Published

Sushant Singh Rajput's relative demands police protection for witnesses in death case [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput's relative demands police protection for witnesses in death case

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's relative and BJP MLA, Niraj Singh Babloo demanded police protection for the witnesses in the case as he feared that they might get killed. Niraj Singh Babloo said, "Witnesses are being threatened, and Mumbai Police is not even providing protection to them. The way things are unfolding, the witnesses might get killed. We demand that witnesses should be given police protection." Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly found died by suicide at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:59Published

'Even US President spoke of India's ban on TikTok': Ravi Shankar Prasad [Video]

'Even US President spoke of India's ban on TikTok': Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke on the government's decision to ban Chinese apps. He said that the Modi government would never compromise on the digital security and privacy of Indians. Prasad lauded the Prime Minister for openly speaking against expansionism during his visit to Ladakh and emphasised that the government will act against anyone who imperils the integrity of the nation. The Union Minister said that he was proud that many companies had started producing Indian apps and around 7000 applications had come forward. The minister mentioned Chingari app and said that such homegrown apps will ensure that data of Indians remains safe. He also added that they have also brought data protection law to stop any data from being stolen by foreign companies. Watch this full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:07Published
EJ Espresso: Facebook rubbishes allegation of ties with BJP [Video]

EJ Espresso: Facebook rubbishes allegation of ties with BJP

Under heat, Facebook has denied ties with BJP in India in an official statement. The social media giant said, it enforces policies globally regardless of political position. The bitter political war of words over Facebook's alleged leniency towards the ruling BJP has worsened with the Opposition up in arms. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the BJP and RSS control Facebook and WhatsApp in India, and use the platforms to spread hatred and incite violence. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit back saying "losers will always be cribbing". Watch the latest headlines on editorji's morning playlist.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:17Published

'Prince of Incompetence': Nadda attacks Rahul Gandhi for raising question on PM-CARES

 Sharing a report by a newspaper, Gandhi tweeted, "PMCares for Right To Improbity." In response, Nadda came down hard on the Congress leader, calling him "Prince..
DNA
Sambit Patra calls Rahul Gandhi 'a fail leader' over latter's social media remark [Video]

Sambit Patra calls Rahul Gandhi 'a fail leader' over latter's social media remark

BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra on August 17 denounced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his allegation that 'BJP, RSS control Facebook and WhatsApp in India' and said that Rahul Gandhi is a fail leader. "These are not only unfounded allegations but a typical characteristics feature of Congress party and Rahul Gandhi he is a fail leader and these are the frustrated utterance of his," said Patra. Keywords: New Delhi, Sambit Patra, Rahul Gandhi,

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:04Published

Congress group seeking leadership change? Tweet sets off buzz

 The ticklish issue of ad-hoc leadership in Congress was back in focus when a tweet by suspended party man Sanjay Jha, claiming that a large group of leaders had..
IndiaTimes

Congress appoints Ajay Maken as general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan, constitutes 3-member committee

 Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday appointed Ajay Maken as the General Secretary in-charge of Rajasthan. Gandhi also constituted a three-member..
DNA

After suffering humiliating defeat at Security Council, does Trump have October surprise in mind?

 By Stephen Lendman The claim by the Wall Street Journal that four Iranian tankers were intercepted carrying fuel to Venezuela, the US Justice Department and..
WorldNews

US election: Joe Biden holds 9-point lead over Donald Trump in latest poll

 A new national poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden holds a nine-point lead over President Donald Trump ahead of the November election. The Wall Street..
New Zealand Herald

Joe Biden leading President Trump nationally ahead of DNC, RNC, poll finds

 An NBC/Wall Street Journal poll finds Joe Biden leading Trump by 9 points less than 100 days before the November election.
USATODAY.com

'FB rule on hate speech guided by political considerations'

 The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal newspaper has claimed in a detailed report that Facebook is guided by “political considerations” when the social..
IndiaTimes

