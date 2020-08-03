Watch: BJP Vs Congress war of words over hate speech on Facebook

BJP and Congress are involved in a heated war of words over hate speech on Facebook.
Congress party wrote a letter to the social media giant and called or a probe into the Facebook India leadership team and their operations.
Congress also cited the questions raised in the WSJ article against top FB India executive Ankhi Das.
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that every Indian has the right to post their comments on social media platforms. On the issue of hate speech, the minister raised the past comments made by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to counter the Congress.
He said that Rahul Gandhi exhorting people to beat the Prime Minister of the country with sticks was tantamount to provoking people to violence.
The row erupted after an article in a foreign publication alleged that Ankhi Das had intervened to stop action against BJP leaders indulging in hate speech on the social media platform.
BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia hit out at his ex-colleagues from the Congress. Scindia took potshots at Congress over remarks by Kamal Nath and Shashi Tharoor. The latest volley of words broke out over construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Ahead of foundation-laying, Nath said Rajiv Gandhi had contributed to the temple movement. Scindia claimed Shashi Tharoor contradicted Kamal Nath with his tweets. Tharoor said that Rajiv Gandhi allowed 'shilanyas' but wasn't behind opening of Babri locks. Watch the full video for more.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on August 17 said the Congress party itself doesn't know what former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi did and didn't. Scindia's statement comes after former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that the locks of Babri Masjid were opened by the former Congress PM and on the other hand, another Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that Rajiv Gandhi didn't open the locks. Scindia said, "On one hand, he (Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath) is saying, he (Former PM Rajiv Gandhi) got the locks of Babri Masjid opened, on other hand, Shashi Tharoor said that he didn't open locks. Congress itself doesn't know what their leader did and didn't."
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke on the government's decision to ban Chinese apps. He said that the Modi government would never compromise on the digital security and privacy of Indians. Prasad lauded the Prime Minister for openly speaking against expansionism during his visit to Ladakh and emphasised that the government will act against anyone who imperils the integrity of the nation. The Union Minister said that he was proud that many companies had started producing Indian apps and around 7000 applications had come forward. The minister mentioned Chingari app and said that such homegrown apps will ensure that data of Indians remains safe. He also added that they have also brought data protection law to stop any data from being stolen by foreign companies. Watch this full video for all the details.
Under heat, Facebook has denied ties with BJP in India in an official statement. The social media giant said, it enforces policies globally regardless of political position. The bitter political war of words over Facebook's alleged leniency towards the ruling BJP has worsened with the Opposition up in arms. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the BJP and RSS control Facebook and WhatsApp in India, and use the platforms to spread hatred and incite violence. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit back saying "losers will always be cribbing". Watch the latest headlines on editorji's morning playlist.
BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra on August 17 denounced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his allegation that 'BJP, RSS control Facebook and WhatsApp in India' and said that Rahul Gandhi is a fail leader. "These are not only unfounded allegations but a typical characteristics feature of Congress party and Rahul Gandhi he is a fail leader and these are the frustrated utterance of his," said Patra. Keywords: New Delhi, Sambit Patra, Rahul Gandhi,
