Rapper’s manslaughter conviction over actor’s daughter’s drug death overturned

Rapper Ceon Broughton’s conviction for the manslaughter of his girlfriendLouella Fletcher-Michie, who died after taking hallucinogenic drug 2C-P atBestival, has been overturned by the Court of Appeal.

Miss Fletcher-Michie,daughter of Holby City and Coronation Street actor John Michie, died aftertaking the class A drug during the music festival at Lulworth Castle, Dorset,in September 2017.