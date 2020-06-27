CM Gehlot directs officials to focus on treatment of serious corona patients
Reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed the authorities to focus on the care of serious patients to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic and reduce the fatality rate in the state.
He ordered necessary changes in the duty protocol of doctors and nursing staff to ensure timely supply of oxygen to the patients admitted in the ICU.
He said that the government is also considering giving special incentives to health workers deployed in ICU and oxygen beds.
The CM said, "Despite the recovery rate from corona is high and fatality rate is low in Rajasthan than the other states, we have to focus on critical care.
The state government has expanded the medical facilities to the district level during the last few months.
Now, all these available resources should be utilized fully to save the lives of patients." Expressing his concern as the death toll from coronavirus across the country exceeded 50 thousand, CM Gehlot said that responsibility of the ICU beds and the need of oxygen to corona patients in the state should be given to the most qualified, experienced doctors and nursing staff.
While reviewing the current situation of monsoon in the state and preparations made for flood control in the 22nd meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that all preparations should be made to deal with the situation of excessive rains and floods. He directed the officials to take special precaution in Jaipur, Kota and Ajmer. He also instructed all the district collectors to be ready for relief and rescue operations. Giving report in the meeting, officials said that to deal with the situation of floods and disaster, Central Flood Control Cells have been set up in Jaipur and flood control rooms in all the districts of the state. Flood contingency plan has been prepared for flood management in all districts. NDRF has been deployed in Jaipur, Kota and Ajmer. SDRF has also been deployed in 20 districts of the state and civil defence rescue teams in all the districts. District Collectors have been authorized to make additional deployment of civil defence volunteers as required.
