While Death Valley soars, Greenland's glaciers pass point of no return

Summer has hit Death Valley Nationaal Park with record-breaking temps. The hottest, driest, and lowest national park in California and Nevada saw a high of 130 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday. According to CNN, the previous all-time high reported over 100 years ago was also recorded in Death Valley. Experts are warning people who live in eastern California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah to limit their time outside. According to experts the safest times for people to be out in extreme heat is between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m..
Greenland's ice sheet has melted to a point of no return. Efforts to slow global warming will not stop it from disintegrating. That's according to a new study by researchers at Ohio State University, reports CNN. "The ice sheet is now in this new dynamic state, where even if we went back to a climate that was more like what we had 20 or 30 years ago, we would still be pretty quickly losing mass," Ian Howat, co-author of the study and a professor at Ohio State University.