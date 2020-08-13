Global  
 

While Death Valley soars, Greenland's glaciers pass point of no return

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Death Valley Death Valley Valley in the Mojave Desert, Eastern California

Death Valley Recorded The Hottest Temperature On The Face Of The Earth [Video]

Death Valley Recorded The Hottest Temperature On The Face Of The Earth

Summer has hit Death Valley Nationaal Park with record-breaking temps. The hottest, driest, and lowest national park in California and Nevada saw a high of 130 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday. According to CNN, the previous all-time high reported over 100 years ago was also recorded in Death Valley. Experts are warning people who live in eastern California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah to limit their time outside. According to experts the safest times for people to be out in extreme heat is between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m..

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Death Valley Just Recorded the Hottest Temperature on Earth

 Scientists still have to validate the reading of 130 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, the equivalent of 54 degrees Celsius.
NYTimes.com

Death Valley hits highest-ever temperature

 Temperatures in California's Death Valley reached 54.4C (130F) on Sunday, possibly the highest ever reliably recorded on the planet. The extreme temperature was..
New Zealand Herald

Blistering heat to continue in the West; California facing more power outages; Death Valley hits record 130

 Parts of the Southern California desert experienced record-breaking heat with Death Valley hitting 130. The extreme heat will continue this week.
USATODAY.com

Greenland Greenland Large island in northeastern North America

Greenland's melting ice sheet has passed the point of no return, scientists say

 Glaciers on Greenland have shrunk so much that even if global warming were to stop today, the ice sheet would continue shrinking, a study suggests.
 
USATODAY.com

Climate change: Greenland's ice has melted past the point of no return

 Greenland's ice sheet may have shrunk past the point of return, with the ice likely to melt away no matter how quickly the world reduces climate-warming..
WorldNews
Greenland's Ice Sheet Has Melted Beyond Repair [Video]

Greenland's Ice Sheet Has Melted Beyond Repair

Greenland's ice sheet has melted to a point of no return. Efforts to slow global warming will not stop it from disintegrating. That's according to a new study by researchers at Ohio State University, reports CNN. "The ice sheet is now in this new dynamic state, where even if we went back to a climate that was more like what we had 20 or 30 years ago, we would still be pretty quickly losing mass," Ian Howat, co-author of the study and a professor at Ohio State University.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Renowned climate scientist Konrad Steffen dies after falling through ice in Greenland

 Konrad Steffen, a beloved climate scientist and glaciologist, died Saturday in Greenland. Reports say he fell through the ice while doing research.
USATODAY.com

