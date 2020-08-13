While Death Valley soars, Greenland's glaciers pass point of no return

Greenland's Ice Sheet Has Melted Beyond Repair



Greenland's ice sheet has melted to a point of no return. Efforts to slow global warming will not stop it from disintegrating. That's according to a new study by researchers at Ohio State University, reports CNN. "The ice sheet is now in this new dynamic state, where even if we went back to a climate that was more like what we had 20 or 30 years ago, we would still be pretty quickly losing mass," Ian Howat, co-author of the study and a professor at Ohio State University.

