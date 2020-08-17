California brush fires

Global  
 

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Officials believe a brush fire started by lightning has spread 2,400 acres in one day.

There are several other brush fires California is battling.


Hellish scene as brush fire flames rise alongside road in Hawaii [Video]

Hellish scene as brush fire flames rise alongside road in Hawaii

This was the hellish scene as motorists drove by raging wild fires in Hawaii yesterday afternoon (August 17). Flames were spreading through bushes alongside the Kaukonahua Road in Kunia as high..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:21Published
Smoke rises from brush fire In California [Video]

Smoke rises from brush fire In California

Smoke rises from a brush fire on a hillside in Milpitas, California, on Monday evening (August 17). The region has been suffering soaring temperatures, with the state's Death Valley reaching 130F..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:09Published
Wildfire Watch: Crews battle multiple fires Monday [Video]

Wildfire Watch: Crews battle multiple fires Monday

Crews are battling multiple fires on Monday as the western U.S. deals with a heatwave.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:29Published