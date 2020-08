Fernando Tatis Jr.'s first grand slam gave the 21-year-old the major league lead in home runs over Mike Trout and a career-high seven RBIs -- and it came at the expense of the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers were less than pleased after the Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. missed a take sign and swung...

San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. tattooed his second home run of the game against the...

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his first career grand slam, but San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler was...