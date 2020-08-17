Case filed against facebook executive at centre of hate speech row | Oneindia News

A police case has been filed against Facebook's policy chief in India, Ankhi Das, in Chhattisgarh, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and inciting people.

The executive has been at the centre of a huge controversy following a report in US publication Wall Street Journal that said Facebook deliberately ignored disruptive content from members of the ruling BJP and as well as right-wing leaders who have been flagged internally.