Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Case filed against facebook executive at centre of hate speech row | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Case filed against facebook executive at centre of hate speech row | Oneindia News

Case filed against facebook executive at centre of hate speech row | Oneindia News

A police case has been filed against Facebook's policy chief in India, Ankhi Das, in Chhattisgarh, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and inciting people.

The executive has been at the centre of a huge controversy following a report in US publication Wall Street Journal that said Facebook deliberately ignored disruptive content from members of the ruling BJP and as well as right-wing leaders who have been flagged internally.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

mazher50

MazherSaheb-Hyderabad-India RT @mazher50: Facebook row: case filed against executive Ankhi Das on complaint of journalist she accused of threatening her https://t.co/… 3 minutes ago

phacyst

jayiradnak RT @PremRathee: THREAD/ Pakistan & Blasphemy Cases: 29 July: A Peshawar resident accused of alleged blasphemy shot to death in the court… 13 minutes ago

ajaykrsharma038

Ajay Kumar Sharma RT @ndtv: Case Filed Against Facebook Executive At Centre Of Hate-Speech Row https://t.co/qBKh5LksAc https://t.co/N2kZ20WOtK 37 minutes ago

butaliakingdom

Arunjit S Kaku Butalia Case Filed Against Facebook Executive At Centre Of Hate-Speech Row https://t.co/x3pHWvLhXw 3 hours ago

StockTradesUSA

🇺🇸StockTrades🇺🇸 $FB 🔥 Breaking News🔥 💥Case Filed Against Facebook Executive At Centre Of Hate-Speech Row 💥 Facebook Facing Char… https://t.co/QTfBFJwiG5 3 hours ago

BagchiSatta

Shuddha Satta Bagchi Case Filed Against Facebook Executive At Centre Of Hate-Speech Row - NDTV https://t.co/95JNkzgBVV 3 hours ago

kingtonantony

Kington Antony RT @naanjilpeter: சங்கிகளுடன் கூட்டணியா? Case Filed Against Facebook Executive At Centre Of Hate-Speech Row https://t.co/xegC4tEBRB 3 hours ago

dhirujournalist

Dhirendra Giri Case Filed Against Facebook Executive At Centre Of Hate-Speech Row - NDTV https://t.co/Fw4P3S66kd #Hate-Speech #Chhattisgarh #Facebook 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: BJP Vs Congress war of words over hate speech on Facebook [Video]

Watch: BJP Vs Congress war of words over hate speech on Facebook

BJP and Congress are involved in a heated war of words over hate speech on Facebook. Congress party wrote a letter to the social media giant and called or a probe into the Facebook India leadership..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:25Published
EJ Espresso: Delhi Assembly panel to summon FB officials over hate content row [Video]

EJ Espresso: Delhi Assembly panel to summon FB officials over hate content row

Govt kickstarts process to strike Covid vaccine deal. Delhi Assembly panel to summon FB officials over hate content row. Watch! IAF rescues man stuck for 16 hours. All the news and updates for you in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:49Published
India-Nepal hold high-level talks amid border row | Oneindia News [Video]

India-Nepal hold high-level talks amid border row | Oneindia News

In the first major engagement since the border row, Senior diplomats of India and Nepal held a virtual meeting on monday to review the progress made on various India-aided developmental projects being..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:31Published