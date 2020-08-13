'Messi will stay at Barcelona'
Spanish football journalist Alvaro Montero believes Lionel Messi's future lies at Barcelona with his contract expiring in 2021.
Lionel Messi in profileA look at the career of Lionel Messi, as rumours circulate the Barcelonacaptain is looking to leave Camp Nou, with Manchester City a possibledestination.
Does Messi want to leave Barcelona?Spanish football journalist Alvaro Montero expects Lionel Messi to remain with Barcelona for another season despite the club’s disappointing campaign under Quique Setien.
Lionel Messi and Barcelona teammates arrive in LisbonBarcelona's players touched down in Lisbon as the Catalan giants prepare toface Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Friday.