'Messi will stay at Barcelona'

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:53s
Spanish football journalist Alvaro Montero believes Lionel Messi's future lies at Barcelona with his contract expiring in 2021.


Could he? - the full timeline of why Messi wants to leave Barcelona

Could he? - the full timeline of why Messi wants to leave Barcelona Barcelona have suffered a horrid 2020 as a football team, a club, and an institution. The 8-2...
Also reported by •New Zealand Herald


Champions League: Can Lionel Messi weave his magic against mighty Bayern Munich?

Lionel Messi might never have been faced with a more daunting task at Barcelona than engineering a...
Mid-Day - Published

It's not Bayern Munich against Messi, but against Barcelona: Hansi Flick

It's not Bayern Munich against Messi, but against Barcelona: Hansi Flick Lisbon [Portugal], Aug 14 (ANI): Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has said that Barcelona has an...
Also reported by •SoccerNews.com



muazuAhmadbala

✅ Stay? ❌ Go? Lionel Messi is reportedly considering his Barcelona future following their poor season, with some sources… 3 hours ago

THEONLINECOMME1

Breaking News : As per reports Messi's stay on Barca is still at hinge as it will depend whether the boss Joseph… 3 hours ago

ChelsRealist

Sevilla will win the Europa League Man Utd will NOT get Sancho Arsenal will NOT get Partey Liverpool will get Th… 4 hours ago

dj_911_

Suárez possibly returning to Ajax. Ronald Koeman leaving the National Team after having promised multiple times that he… 5 hours ago

squidballeer

You guys actually think messi will leave barcelona and play for chelsea under frank lampard?… 7 hours ago

xiaodr35

Messi sees that Bartomeu won't resign and that Koeman will be the next coach. In his place, do you stay at Barcelona? 8 hours ago

livescore

✅ Stay? ❌ Go? Lionel Messi is reportedly considering his Barcelona future following their poor season, with some… 8 hours ago

Cucciolina96251

Leo #Messi wants to stay at #Barça. Tomorrow Quique #Setien and Eric #Abidal will be sacked by #Barcelona. For the Barça's… 15 hours ago


Lionel Messi in profile [Video]

Lionel Messi in profile

A look at the career of Lionel Messi, as rumours circulate the Barcelonacaptain is looking to leave Camp Nou, with Manchester City a possibledestination.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02
Does Messi want to leave Barcelona? [Video]

Does Messi want to leave Barcelona?

Spanish football journalist Alvaro Montero expects Lionel Messi to remain with Barcelona for another season despite the club’s disappointing campaign under Quique Setien.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:00
Lionel Messi and Barcelona teammates arrive in Lisbon [Video]

Lionel Messi and Barcelona teammates arrive in Lisbon

Barcelona's players touched down in Lisbon as the Catalan giants prepare toface Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Friday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56