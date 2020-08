Retired footballer Rio Ferdinand has been banned from driving for six months after a speeding conviction.

Lionel Messi should consider quitting Barcelona after the Spanish giants descended into crisis with a...

Ex-England star Rio Ferdinand was at Crawley Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning after being...

Allen Curtis Why has it taken 8 years to be taken to court? Rio Ferdinand gets six-month driving ban after being caught speeding… https://t.co/50UTHEaPcx 36 minutes ago

Kieran RT @SkyNews : Rio Ferdinand has been banned from driving for six months after he was caught speeding in his Mercedes https://t.co/1LY9hAvXjJ 38 seconds ago