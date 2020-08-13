Global  
 

Historic Islamic prayer centre in north India reopened after five months of COVID-19 lockdown

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:20s - Published
The historic Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar in the north Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir was reopened for prayers, after being closed for more than five months due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Video from today (August 18) shows attendees wearing masks while performing their prayers.




