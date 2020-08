Ronald Koeman's former assistant manager at Southampton Sammy Lee says the Barcelona managerial role is Koeman's dream job.



Tweets about this jit 910 Barcelona is Koeman's dream job. There's a 90% chance it's going to become his nightmare. 7 minutes ago bestjacob16 RT @footballdaily: 🗣"It's his dream job" Ronald Koeman's former Southampton assistant Sammy Lee on the Dutchman becoming Barcelona boss!… 19 minutes ago king_irikana RT @SkySports: It has been his dream job, so can Ronald Koeman turn things around at Barcelona? 20 minutes ago Football Daily 🗣"It's his dream job" Ronald Koeman's former Southampton assistant Sammy Lee on the Dutchman becoming Barcelona b… https://t.co/6nnCyngAfu 28 minutes ago CELEBRITY GIST® BARCELONA JOB A DREAM COME TRUE – RONALD KOEMAN https://t.co/fCOjFDCZPC https://t.co/m3kjU1uh9t 47 minutes ago Fra Kevin RT @MARCAinENGLISH: "It would be a dream come true" Koeman has addressed the reports linking him with the @FCBarcelona job 👀 https://t.c… 2 hours ago Nicolas Philippou Koeman: Ugly for Dutch FA but Barcelona job is a dream come true https://t.co/qrBsQpA1Te #barca #footballnews 2 hours ago