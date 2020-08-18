Roger Stone Remains a Convicted Felon as He Drops Appeal
At the eleventh hour, Republican operative Roger Stone decided to drop the appeal of his felony conviction.
Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
Roger Stone Drops Appeal Of His ConvictionRoger Stone was convicted of lying to Congress and witness tampering during his work on the 2016 Trump campaign.