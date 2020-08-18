Global  
 

Roger Stone Remains a Convicted Felon as He Drops Appeal

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:13s
At the eleventh hour, Republican operative Roger Stone decided to drop the appeal of his felony conviction.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.


foomper

Ken Scott From the "impotent semantics" files. https://t.co/fvvN6eYQss 6 minutes ago

cheezwitham

lisa witham RT @stbluvoter: Robert Mueller: Roger Stone “remains a convicted felon, and rightly so” https://t.co/18kmIY8VbK via @voxdotcom 47 minutes ago

stbluvoter

taschbluvoter #DoTheRightThing Robert Mueller: Roger Stone “remains a convicted felon, and rightly so” https://t.co/18kmIY8VbK via @voxdotcom 2 hours ago

Mike_EH_52

Michael Anthony RT @business: Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller defends the investigation into Russian election interference and says Roger Stone “rema… 4 hours ago

lara_lazar

Lara Lazar🇺🇦🇦🇺🇺🇸 25% RT @DanReid31: Robert Mueller: Roger Stone remains a convicted felon, and rightly so https://t.co/aCpsoJftvs 9 hours ago

DinaMurad7

Dina Murad RT @TheBadDadder: 2️⃣0️⃣9️⃣ MUELLER SPEAKS 👉🏼 If you want to better understand tyranny and police state tactics, then study the career of R… 12 hours ago


