Roger Stone Remains a Convicted Felon as He Drops Appeal Veuer - Duration: 01:13s - Published 11 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:13s - Published Roger Stone Remains a Convicted Felon as He Drops Appeal At the eleventh hour, Republican operative Roger Stone decided to drop the appeal of his felony conviction. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like