Rose McGowan Says Alexander Payne "Groomed" and "Raped" Her

Rose McGowan said she had 'sexual relations' with Alexander Payne when she was a teenager The actress said she had long regarded it as a 'sexual experience.'

She said last night that 'I now know I was groomed' The alleged ordeal led her to quit acting before she was later 'discovered' and returned to Hollywood aged 21 The actress called for an 'acknowledgement and apology' from Payne, 59 The Daily Mail reports that Payne has yet to comment on the allegations