Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rose McGowan Says Alexander Payne "Groomed" and "Raped" Her

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Rose McGowan Says Alexander Payne 'Groomed' and 'Raped' Her

Rose McGowan Says Alexander Payne "Groomed" and "Raped" Her

Rose McGowan said she had 'sexual relations' with Alexander Payne when she was a teenager The actress said she had long regarded it as a 'sexual experience.'

She said last night that 'I now know I was groomed' The alleged ordeal led her to quit acting before she was later 'discovered' and returned to Hollywood aged 21 The actress called for an 'acknowledgement and apology' from Payne, 59 The Daily Mail reports that Payne has yet to comment on the allegations


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Rose McGowan accuses Alexander Payne of sexual misconduct


ContactMusic - Published Also reported by •Just JaredAceShowbizIndependentDaily Caller



Tweets about this

joyce_macri

marilyn joyce macri RT @IBTimesUK: Rose McGowan says Alexander Payne raped her when she auditioned for him at his apartment https://t.co/w4wz42PUPk 3 hours ago

IBTimesUK

IBTimes UK Rose McGowan says Alexander Payne raped her when she auditioned for him at his apartment https://t.co/w4wz42PUPk 3 hours ago

hwp2009

Sweet-Mat Rose McGowan Accuses ‘Sideways’ Director Alexander Payne of Sexual Misconduct https://t.co/66wYOiMOQE via @Yahoo DO… https://t.co/0hTcIfWq55 5 hours ago

rollingstoneaus

Rolling Stone Australia Actress says alleged incident with Oscar-winning filmmaker took place when she was 15 https://t.co/oG0539gx7C 16 hours ago

InsideHook

InsideHook The actress says Payne slept with her when she was just 15 https://t.co/X6BjOTeeCq 18 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Rose McGowan insists it's time to name filmmaker behind alleged misconduct [Video]

Rose McGowan insists it's time to name filmmaker behind alleged misconduct

Rose McGowan chose to go public with s*xual misconduct allegations against filmmaker Alexander Payne, and has shared that "it was time".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Rose McGowan accuses Alexander Payne of sexual misconduct [Video]

Rose McGowan accuses Alexander Payne of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan has accused director Alexander Payne of sexual misconduct, when he "played a soft-core porn movie" for her when she was just 15-years-old.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:44Published