Frankfort-Schuyler prepares for start of school

Frankfort-Schuyler Superintendent Joe Palmer is preparing to welcome kids back to school in a safe way, by making sure the school is prepared if a student to staff member gets sick.

A potentially fast- spreading virus.

The frankfort - schuyler school superintendent is in his first superintendency.

And the battle against covid-19 starts before students even enter the building.

Brand-new superintendent, joe palmer, says they're doing adoun hopes of keeping sick children from even getting on the school bus.

They have software available to parents, faculty and staff where they can take their temperatures at home and send them to the school electronically.

And, teachers will be waiting at the school's point of entry to take them, as well.

What if a student does have a fever?

Whole new playbook, for that.

5:24 "there's an isolation room and then we are contacting parents or guardian and then we go through all of that, then we have to contact trace" 5:37 "and all of it obviously to make sure that we contain if a possible spread and also to make sure that individual gets the care they need as quickly as possible" first day of school in frankfort- schuyler is september 14th.

