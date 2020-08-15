Miami Mayor Says They Will Take Regional Approach To Biscayne Bay Fish Kill
Mayor Francis Suarez said they will start a project to put filters and inlet controls on the storm water system.
Biscayne Bay Now Dealing With Algae BloomCBS4's Jessica Vallejo spoke with an environmental expert to get some insight on the situation.
Miami Mayor Says It Will Take Regional Approach To Fix Fish Kill In Biscayne BaySuarez said he is asking local businesses to stop selling pesticides and asking the state for help.