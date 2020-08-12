Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kevin Wildes wavers on the Portland Trail Blazers as Anthony Davis poses a stronger threat versus Justin Nurkic

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:39s - Published
Kevin Wildes wavers on the Portland Trail Blazers as Anthony Davis poses a stronger threat versus Justin Nurkic

Kevin Wildes wavers on the Portland Trail Blazers as Anthony Davis poses a stronger threat versus Justin Nurkic

Kevin Wildes talks Los Angeles Lakers versus the Portland Trail Blazers.

He admits he doesn't fully trust the Blazers as Anthony Davis appears to be getting stronger and stronger and poses more of a threat in the NBA playoffs.

While the Blazers are dominant currently with Damian Lillard, Wildes is not ready to put all the eggs in their basket.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kevin Wildes wavers on the Portland Trail Blazers as Anthony Davis poses a stronger threat versus Justin Nurkic

Kevin Wildes wavers on the Portland Trail Blazers as Anthony Davis poses a stronger threat versus Justin Nurkic Kevin Wildes talks Los Angeles Lakers versus the Portland Trail Blazers. He admits he doesn't fully...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Nick Wright makes his NBA playoff predictions [Video]

Nick Wright makes his NBA playoff predictions

Nick Wright, Chris Broussard & Kevin Wildes layout their NBA Playoff Picks. Wildes hasn't lost faith in the Portland Trail Blazers, Broussard believes in his Los Angeles Clippers, while Nick is ever..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 08:14Published
Chris Broussard: Dame's Blazers won't be able to stop LeBron in the playoffs [Video]

Chris Broussard: Dame's Blazers won't be able to stop LeBron in the playoffs

Chris Broussard joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss if Damian Lillard's Trail Blazers can take down LeBron's Lakers in the playoffs. Hear why Broussard doesn't believe the Trail Blazer's..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:27Published
Chris Broussard doubts Damian Lillard can lead Portland to a title against LeBron & AD [Video]

Chris Broussard doubts Damian Lillard can lead Portland to a title against LeBron & AD

Damian Lillard was a force to be reckoned with in last night's game, leading the Portland Trail Blazers to victory against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. But as good as he is, Chris Broussard is..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:33Published