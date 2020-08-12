Kevin Wildes wavers on the Portland Trail Blazers as Anthony Davis poses a stronger threat versus Justin Nurkic

Kevin Wildes talks Los Angeles Lakers versus the Portland Trail Blazers.

He admits he doesn't fully trust the Blazers as Anthony Davis appears to be getting stronger and stronger and poses more of a threat in the NBA playoffs.

While the Blazers are dominant currently with Damian Lillard, Wildes is not ready to put all the eggs in their basket.