Pa. Health Dept. Reports 735 New Coronavirus Cases, Increasing Statewide Total To 125,579
Pa. Health Dept. Reports 735 New Coronavirus Cases, Increasing Statewide Total To 125,579
The Pennsylvania Department Of Health reported 735 new coronavirus cases and 31 additional deaths.
