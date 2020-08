‘Day Of Action’ Draws Attention To Recent Changes At The U.S. Postal Service CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:17s - Published 11 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:17s - Published ‘Day Of Action’ Draws Attention To Recent Changes At The U.S. Postal Service “Day of Action” events are planned across the nation Tuesday to draw attention to recent changes at the U.S. Postal Service. CBS2's John Dias reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend