Shannon Sharpe: LeBron winning the NBA Finals in the Bubble will be his 'greatest challenge' to date

LeBron James has already said his first-round matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers won’t be a walk in the park.

And if the Los Angeles Lakers get past Portland, he doesn’t see things getting any easier.

LeBron said playing in the bubble will make this, 'the toughest championship run for me personally.'

Hear why Shannon Sharpe agrees that this will be LeBron's greatest challenge to date.