Women Secured The Right To Vote 100 Years Ago Today

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami
Women Secured The Right To Vote 100 Years Ago Today
Nancy Chen reports it was on this day that the 19th amendment was ratified.

New York Times Opposed Women’s Suffrage – OpEd

New York Times Opposed Women’s Suffrage – OpEd It was 100 years ago today that the 19th Amendment was passed, giving women the right to vote....
Eurasia Review

Right to vote: USA TODAY Network's Women of the Century marks 100 years since the 19th Amendment

America is marking 100 years of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which granted women the...
USATODAY.com

Supreme Court justice Sandra Day O'Connor, singer Linda Ronstadt among influential women from Arizona

Arizona has a long history of trailblazing women who fought for women's suffrage before statehood,...
USATODAY.com


All435Reps

100 years ago today, women secured the right to vote. But it wasn't until the Voting Rights Act passed in 1965 that Black,… 1 minute ago

DerekKilmer

100 years ago today, women secured the right to vote. But it wasn't until the Voting Rights Act passed in 1965 that… 1 minute ago

iamlexib_

#suffrage100 fun fact: It's NOT the 100th anniversary of women's right to vote. It's the anniversary of white women's right t… 3 minutes ago

birdandstone

100 years ago, the #19thAmendment secured the right to vote for white women - but Jim Crow laws and racist violence kept many Bl… 5 minutes ago

ElenaIntra

#OnThisDay, in 1920, the 19th amendment to the US Constitution, allowing some women to vote, was passe… 14 minutes ago

CarlosV59568481

"For Black women, our right to vote is only secured with the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965." 100 years sin… 17 minutes ago

CitizenTribune

One hundred years ago this month, women in the United States were guaranteed the right to vote with ratification of… 17 minutes ago

TheCullmanTimes

One hundred years ago this month, women in the United States were guaranteed the right to vote with ratification of… 21 minutes ago


Celebrating 100 years of women's suffrage starting Tuesday [Video]

Celebrating 100 years of women's suffrage starting Tuesday

For 100 years, women in the United States have had the right to vote, and to celebrate that, the Cincinnati Museum Center has a new special exhibit running until Sept. 27.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati
'Votes for Women' exhibit opens today at Nashville Public Library [Video]

'Votes for Women' exhibit opens today at Nashville Public Library

Tuesday marks a monumental day in history for women in Tennessee and the United States. Our nation celebrates 100 years since women won the right to vote.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville
Inside Politics: 100 Years Of Votes For Women P.1 [Video]

Inside Politics: 100 Years Of Votes For Women P.1

One hundred years ago in August 1920, the eyes of the nation, even the world, were on Nashville and the State of Tennessee. Over seven decades of hard work to extend the right to vote to women came..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville