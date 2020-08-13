Women Secured The Right To Vote 100 Years Ago Today

Nancy Chen reports it was on this day that the 19th amendment was ratified.

America is marking 100 years of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which granted women the...

It was 100 years ago today that the 19th Amendment was passed, giving women the right to vote....

The Cullman Times One hundred years ago this month, women in the United States were guaranteed the right to vote with ratification of… https://t.co/u24GyAQdLq 21 minutes ago

The Citizen Tribune One hundred years ago this month, women in the United States were guaranteed the right to vote with ratification of… https://t.co/HHFS5PAqzF 17 minutes ago

Carlos Villatoro RT @delegateguzman : "For Black women, our right to vote is only secured with the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965." 100 years sin… 17 minutes ago

Elena Intra RT @TheHERstorypod : #MorningMorsels #OnThisDay , in 1920, the 19th amendment to the US Constitution, allowing some women to vote, was passe… 14 minutes ago

Bird + Stone RT @NYCLU : 100 years ago, the #19thAmendment secured the right to vote for white women - but Jim Crow laws and racist violence kept many Bl… 5 minutes ago

iamlexib 🧜‍♀️ RT @iiwrites : #suffrage100 fun fact: It's NOT the 100th anniversary of women's right to vote. It's the anniversary of white women's right t… 3 minutes ago

Derek Kilmer 100 years ago today, women secured the right to vote. But it wasn't until the Voting Rights Act passed in 1965 that… https://t.co/JFsm3sDsLI 1 minute ago

All 435 Reps RT @DerekKilmer : 100 years ago today, women secured the right to vote. But it wasn't until the Voting Rights Act passed in 1965 that Black,… 1 minute ago