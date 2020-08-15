Global  
 

Mayor De Blasio Requiring Hotels To Have Visitors Fill Out Coronavirus Quarantine Forms

Mayor Bill de Blasio is cracking down on visitors from restricted states, and enforcing the law for them to quarantine for 14 days.


