Mayor De Blasio Requiring Hotels To Have Visitors Fill Out Coronavirus Quarantine Forms
Mayor Bill de Blasio is cracking down on visitors from restricted states, and enforcing the law for them to quarantine for 14 days.
Chris F. RT @wcbs880: JUST IN: Mayor de Blasio has signed an executive order requiring hotels and short-term rentals to have travelers from states w… 55 minutes ago
WCBS Newsradio 880 JUST IN: Mayor de Blasio has signed an executive order requiring hotels and short-term rentals to have travelers fr… https://t.co/bDzLkm6v2D 2 hours ago
De Blasio, Carranza Again Attempt To Reassure Teachers, Principals School Will Be SafeMayor Bill de Blasio made another attempt to convince teachers and principals in the city's 1,800 schools that they will be safe and ready to reopen in just over three weeks, but some say there are..
Mayor de Blasio Holds Daily Update On Coronavirus, Reopening And More In NYCMayor Bill de Blasio's press briefing on August 17, 2020.
'Have A Staycation,' They Said. 'It'll Be Fun,' They Said.The novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has slammed European tourist hotspots that traditionally rely on visitors from the UK.
Quarantine regulations banning Brits from cheap trips abroad has meant UK..