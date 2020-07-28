Global  
 

Skip Bayless: Cowboys just lost the key to their defense with Gerald McCoy's season-ending injury

After their first padded practice yesterday, the Dallas Cowboys have already been hit with injury.

All-Pro defensive lineman Gerald McCoy ruptured his right quad tendon and is now expected to miss the entire season.

McCoy signed a 3-year deal with Dallas this offseason and Stephen Jones said it was disappointing since McCoy was a major addition to the defensive line.

Hear why Skip Bayless believes Dallas just lost their key leader on defense.


