Penguin couple adopts egg which turns into little chick Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 00:24s - Published 1 day ago Penguin couple adopts egg which turns into little chick Two female penguins that adopted an egg from another penguin couple and incubated it have welcomed a little chick to their non-conventional family.The two penguins named Electra and Viola live in the Oceanografic Aquarium, located in the city of Valencia, in the eastern Spanish region of the same name.According to the aquarium, it is the first time this phenomenon has taken place in the aquarium, where three chicks have been born during this breeding season in the colony of 25 gentoo penguins (Pygoscelis Papua), also known in Spanish as Juanitos.According to a press release from the aquarium obtained by Newsflash, the colony now has three couples with chicks, Navi and Aquela, Bolo and Melibea and now the female duo Electra and Viola.Electra and Viola are an exceptional couple according to the aquarium's bird-keeper, Carlos Barros, who explained to Newsflash that the female couple started to show common breeding behaviour, such as building up their own nest using stones.He said: “They put two eggs each inside obviously without knowing they were not fertile, so we put one of the eggs from a different couple into their nest so that they could take care of it.” 0

