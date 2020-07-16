Factory of illegal firearms busted in Meerut by Delhi Police

With the arrest of four persons, involved in supply and manufacturing of illegal firearms Outer-North District of Delhi, Police has recovered 07 illegal firearms and 06 live cartridges and other tools/materials used in manufacturing of illegal firearms from their possession and at their instance.
After receiving secret information, Delhi Police apprehended a person Shubham in Shahbad Dairy area.
On search, 02 country made pistols with live cartridges were recovered from his possession.
On sustained interrogation, accused Shubham disclosed that he was planning to sell the illicit firearms to the criminals and he had received the illegal firearm and ammunition from Mohammad Azam alias Pappu of Meerut, UP.
Thereafter, on secret information, a trap was laid and accused Mohd Azam was apprehended and 04 country made pistols and 04 live cartridges were recovered from his possession.
On intensive interrogation, accused Mohd Azam disclosed that he himself is actually manufacturing the illicit firearms along with Mohd Illiyas in Meerut.
During further course of investigation, accused Pankaj has also been apprehended with a country made pistol which was supplied to him by accused Mohd Azam.
Delhi Police has arrested two accused Martand Rubab Kamble and Omkar Bairagi for impersonating railway employees at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station. During checking tickets of passengers at the railway station, two passengers were stopped for checking introduced themselves as railway staff and tried to enter inside the railway station for boarding the train. However, their body postures and hurriedness raised suspicion. When the Identity Cards produced by them were minutely examined, these cards turned out to be forged and they had been impersonating as railway employees on the basis of forged ID cards. Their sustained and thorough interrogation revealed that Martand Rubab was earlier working with a railway vendor and in a cyber cafe, so he was aware of the railway operations and how he could disguise as railway employee and travel far flung destinations. He made a fake railway employee ID and started travelling. Both accused confessed that they were using fake IDs for free railway journeys and doing vendor work in running trains also.
SI Sunita Maan on being invited to the Rashtrapati Bhavan as coronavirus warrior awardee expressed happiness over her selection. She created awareness about COVID-19. "In lockdown, none knew about the virus. We distributed essentials and sensitizers. I feel lucky to be chosen from 1 lakh Delhi Police personnel. Can't describe the exact feeling," SI Sunita Maan said.
A man in Meerut had announced a bounty of Rs 51 lakh on Akhanda Srinivas Murthy's nephew in connection with the Bengaluru violence. "A case has been registered against him for allegedly trying to disturb communal harmony and a stern action will be taken," Avinash Pandey, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), Meerut informed.Violence broke out in Bengaluru on August 11 late night over an alleged inciting social media post. Many lost their lives and several others were arrested.
An encounter broke out between a miscreant and police in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. One criminal carrying bounty of Rs 50,000 was killed by police in the encounter. While speaking to ANI, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Meerut, Ajay Kumar Sahni said, "The two criminals on bike fired bullets on cops. In the counter fire, one criminal got injured and another one escaped from the spot. One of our Sub-Inspectors (SI) also suffered from bullet injury." "They both were taken to hospital for medical treatment. During the treatment, one criminal lost his life and he has been identified as Deepak Siddhu. He was carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head," he added.
Delhi Health Minister Saytendar Jain spoke on the sero survey results. Jain said the results for sero survey in Delhi expected to arrive by the end of this week. Jain added that results for the previous sero survey in Delhi showed that 22 % of people were positive. In sero survey, blood samples of people are taken and tested for anti-body tests and if a person test positive, then he/she has recovered from Covid-19, the health minister added. Meanwhile, over 100 police personnel donated plasma at Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital on Tuesday. The hospital organized a plasma donation camp and cops came forward to donate plasma. The cops were tested for antibodies.
