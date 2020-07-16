Factory of illegal firearms busted in Meerut by Delhi Police

With the arrest of four persons, involved in supply and manufacturing of illegal firearms Outer-North District of Delhi, Police has recovered 07 illegal firearms and 06 live cartridges and other tools/materials used in manufacturing of illegal firearms from their possession and at their instance.

After receiving secret information, Delhi Police apprehended a person Shubham in Shahbad Dairy area.

On search, 02 country made pistols with live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

On sustained interrogation, accused Shubham disclosed that he was planning to sell the illicit firearms to the criminals and he had received the illegal firearm and ammunition from Mohammad Azam alias Pappu of Meerut, UP.

Thereafter, on secret information, a trap was laid and accused Mohd Azam was apprehended and 04 country made pistols and 04 live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

On intensive interrogation, accused Mohd Azam disclosed that he himself is actually manufacturing the illicit firearms along with Mohd Illiyas in Meerut.

During further course of investigation, accused Pankaj has also been apprehended with a country made pistol which was supplied to him by accused Mohd Azam.