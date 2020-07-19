Hoping to implement NEP from next academic year: Assam Education Minister

Over 40 Assam cops donated blood plasma after beating Covid-19. Assam Police organized a blood donation camp in Guwahati on August 01. It was organized in collaboration with State Health Department & National Health Mission. As per reports, a total of 67 personnel of Assam Police volunteered to donate plasma for treatment of COVID-19 patients out of which 43 personnel were found eligible to donate plasma. They were felicitated by Minister of Health Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister of State, Health department Pijush Hazarika, DGP Assam Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Harmit Singh, ADGP(A), M P Gupta, Commissioner of Police Guwahati and other dignitaries. On Aug 01, 1,457 new positive cases pushed the Covid-19 count to 41,726 in Assam. Watch the full video for more details.
From the Russian government planning to roll out a mass vaccination drive from October 2020 after getting vaccine clearance by August, to India's case fatality rate dropping to 2.15%, the lowest since the lockdown began - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. India's total case tally has crossed the 16.95 lakh-mark, with over 36,500 deaths so far. The national capital has kickstarted its second round of serological survey, aimed at gauging the extent of the virus' spread. The first survey had suggested that almost a quarter of Delhi's population had been exposed to the Covid-causing virus. Meanwhile, the Assam government is planning to reopen schools, colleges and other education institutions by September 1. However, the final decision would be taken by the Union government, said Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. In international news, the United States of America is still struggling to get on top of the virus wave, even as expert Anthony Fauci expressed 'cautious optimism' about a vaccine being available by the end of the year. Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 19 visited Tinsukia Civil Hospital where COVID patients are being treated. He reviewed arrangements in the hospital and took an update from doctors about patients. He also held a meeting with district administration and health officials to review containment measures. While speaking to ANI, Health Minister said, "Situation is serious but not out of control."
Students of left front of Jadavpur University on August 09 staged protest in front of the university. They held the protest against New Education Policy which was recently announced by the Centre. The protestors said that the Centre introduced NEP without consulting it with state governments and demanded revocation of NEP.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 'Conclave on transformational reforms in higher education under National Education Policy' on August 07. During the conclave, he said, "Today's event is extremely important for National Education Policy. This conclave will help in clearing different aspects of NEP. National Education Policy was approved after extensive discussions over 3-4 years and deliberation over lakhs of suggestions." He further said, "National Education Policy is being discussed across the nation today. People from different fields and ideologies are giving their views and reviewing the policy. It's a healthy debate. The more it is done, the more it will be beneficial for the education system of the country." He added, "After the National Education Policy came, no section of the country said that the Policy has any bias. It is a matter of happiness."