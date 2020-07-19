Hoping to implement NEP from next academic year: Assam Education Minister

Education Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 18 stated that the state government have created a task force to implement the National Education Policy.

Adding on it, he said, that the state government is hoping to implement the National Education Policy from next academic year.

He said, "We have passed a legislation that up to class 10, Assamese has to be taught as one of the subjects, whether it be an English medium or a Hindi medium school.

Today we have created a task force to implement the National Education Policy.

We hope to implement the National Education Policy from next academic year.

So now up to class 5, the medium of instruction will be the mother tongue.

Beyond class 5, Assamese will be one of the subjects."