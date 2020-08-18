LPD: Mitchell acted in self defense in stabbing

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 1 hour ago

The police say the man who stabbed another Saturday night acted in self-defense.

Lusson to death this past weekend acted out of self defense.

As news 18 previously reported, colton mitchell and another man left big league sports bar saturday night.

The two were approached by two members of the hells angels motorcycle club in the parking lot.

Police say lusson hit mitchell in the head with a metal object first.

That's when mitchell stabbed lusson, who died at the scene.

Police say mitchell was (not arrested because he was defending himself.

The prosecutor has until the end of wednesday to file formal charges against the two men arrested at the scene.

The first virtual political convention kicked off last night.

This comes as the democrats