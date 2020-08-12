Global  
 

My Twin Is Only 4ft 3"

My Twin Is Only 4ft 3'

My Twin Is Only 4ft 3"

TWO fraternal twins from Kentucky are as close as they can be – despite one being mistaken for a younger sibling due to their significant height difference.

Cassidy and Caroline Carter are 23-year-old sisters from Tompkinsville, Kentucky.

The pair are two peas in a pod despite Cassidy being over a foot taller than her sister.

Caroline was born with McCune-Albright syndrome, a disorder that affects the bones and skin.

The condition makes Caroline’s bones incredibly fragile and she has broken at least 50 throughout her life.


