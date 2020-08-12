My Twin Is Only 4ft 3"

TWO fraternal twins from Kentucky are as close as they can be – despite one being mistaken for a younger sibling due to their significant height difference.

Cassidy and Caroline Carter are 23-year-old sisters from Tompkinsville, Kentucky.

The pair are two peas in a pod despite Cassidy being over a foot taller than her sister.

Caroline was born with McCune-Albright syndrome, a disorder that affects the bones and skin.

The condition makes Caroline’s bones incredibly fragile and she has broken at least 50 throughout her life.