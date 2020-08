USPS suspending plans to scale back Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:35s - Published 10 minutes ago 10News' continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend A FEW MOMENTS BUT FIRST WE WANTTO START WITH BREAKING NEWS.THE U.S. POST MASTER GENERALANNOUNCING JUST MOMENTS AGO THATTHE POSTAL SERVICE WILL HOLD OFFON CHANGING IT WAS PLANNING TOMAKE TO ITS OPERATIONS UNTILAFTER THE ELECTION.THE NEWS COMES AMID GROWINGCONCERN ABOUT THE IMPACT SCALINGBACK POSTAL SERVICE OPERATIONSCOULD HAVE ON AN ELECTIONEXPECTED TO SEE A LOT MOREMAIL-IN VOTING THAN NORMAL.THE POST MASTER GENERAL SAYS THEUSPS WILL SUSPEND PLANS TOREMOVE COLLECTION BOXES ANDCLOSE SORTING FACILITIES UNTILAFTER THE NOVEMBER ELECTION.THAT NEWS COMING AS WE SAWCROWDS OF PEOPLE GATHERING AT ASALON THIS MORNING IN PROTEST.MARIE CORONEL IS LIVE.MARIE, ORGANIZERS SAID THEY WERECONCERNED ABOUT THOSE PLANS TOSCALE BACK.