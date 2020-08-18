Ric Bucher: Mavericks' Porziņģis tried to make a statement at the wrong time, Luka lacks in physicality

Ric Bucher joins Colin Cowherd to talk all things Dallas Mavericks as they started in the NBA playoffs in Game 1 last night.

Bucher feels Kristaps Porziņģis tried to make a statement but unfortunately chose the wrong time.

He & Luka Dončić played well but Luka lacks in physicality, especially when bodied by bigs.