AAA Insurance - Red Light Runners

Driver Parked at Red Light Gets Rear Ended into Another Car



Occurred on August 16, 2020 / Thailand Info from Licensor: "Rare end at a red light." Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:54 Published 1 week ago

Two people land on car roof after their electric bike strikes oncoming vehicle in China



Two people landed on a car roof after their electric bike struck an oncoming vehicle in southern China. The dramatic video, filmed in the city of Nanning in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:39 Published 2 weeks ago