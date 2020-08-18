Global  
 

First Ever Virtual DNC Enters Day 2

Video Credit: CBS2 LA
The virtual Democratic National Convention will feature 17 keynote speakers Tuesday.


President Clinton, Jill Biden headline Day 2 of the DNC [Video]

President Clinton, Jill Biden headline Day 2 of the DNC

On day two of the all-virtual Democratic Convention former-VP Joe Biden officially gets his party's presidential nomination which will be followed by speeches from his wife and two former presidents.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 00:57Published