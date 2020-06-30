Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PG&E provides tips for conserving energy

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:40s - Published
PG&E provides tips for conserving energy

PG&E provides tips for conserving energy

With extreme heat expected in many areas, the state is expected to undergo another flex alert today.

This alert will go into effect from 3 to 10 p.m.

And for the next two days.

PG&E spokeswoman Katie Allen gave some tips on how you can conserve energy.

MANY AREAS -- THE STATE ISEXPECTED TO UNDERGO ANOTHER FLEXALERT TODAY.THIS ALERT WILL GO INTO EFFECTFROM 3 TO TEN P-M... AND FORTHE NEXT TWO DAYS.P-G-AND-E SPOKESWOMAN KATIEALLEN GAVE SOME TIPS ONHOW YOU CAN CONSERVE ENERGY."CONSERVATION IS KEY.

THE FIRSTTIP ISLEAVE YOUR THERMOSTAT AT 78DEGREES OR HIGHER HEALTHPERMITTING.

AND IF YOU ARELEAVING, CHANGE IT TO 85DEGREES.

ALSO USE CEILING FANS,BUT REMEMBER THAT THEY COOL YOUAND NOT THE AIR.

IF YOU ARELEAVING THEROOM, MAKE SURE TO TURN THEMOFF."ALLEN ALSO SAYS MAKE SURE YOUCLOSE THE SHADE COVERINGS TOENSURE YOUR A-C DOESN'T HAVE TOWORK TWICE AS HARD TO KEEPYOU COOL.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Beginner tips for those on Keto diet

Promising easy and fast fat-loss, the main principle of Keto diet is to consume the right amount of...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Teen 'air detective' warns of dangers of using fresheners [Video]

Teen 'air detective' warns of dangers of using fresheners

A teenage campaigner has warned that automated air fresheners could be emitting harmful levels of cancer and asthma-causing chemicals in our homes.Tom Hunt, 14, from Chesham, Bucks, has been..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Energy saving tips for summer months [Video]

Energy saving tips for summer months

Energy saving tips for summer months

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 02:39Published
5 Ways To Utilize Your Home To Save Money [Video]

5 Ways To Utilize Your Home To Save Money

Expenses that come with buying, renovating or decorating a home can add up, so make sure to consult these money-saving tips beforehand.

Credit: GOBankingRates     Duration: 01:04Published