PG&E provides tips for conserving energy
With extreme heat expected in many areas, the state is expected to undergo another flex alert today.
This alert will go into effect from 3 to 10 p.m.
And for the next two days.
PG&E spokeswoman Katie Allen gave some tips on how you can conserve energy.
THE FIRSTTIP ISLEAVE YOUR THERMOSTAT AT 78DEGREES OR HIGHER HEALTHPERMITTING.
AND IF YOU ARELEAVING, CHANGE IT TO 85DEGREES.
ALSO USE CEILING FANS,BUT REMEMBER THAT THEY COOL YOUAND NOT THE AIR.
IF YOU ARELEAVING THEROOM, MAKE SURE TO TURN THEMOFF."ALLEN ALSO SAYS MAKE SURE YOUCLOSE THE SHADE COVERINGS TOENSURE YOUR A-C DOESN'T HAVE TOWORK TWICE AS HARD TO KEEPYOU COOL.