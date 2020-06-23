|
|
|
Mali president, prime minister arrested in apparent coup
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 11:15s - Published
Mali president, prime minister arrested in apparent coup
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Celebrations amid rumours of Mali military coup
Opposition supporters celebrated at Independence Square in Mali's capital Bamako on Tuesday on hearing news of soldiers mutinying against President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. Joe Davies reports.
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:03Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Mutinous soldiers have detained Mali’s president and prime minister after surrounding a residence...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
|
Tweets about this
|