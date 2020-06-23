Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mali president, prime minister arrested in apparent coup

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 11:15s - Published
Mali president, prime minister arrested in apparent coup

Mali president, prime minister arrested in apparent coup

Pictures on social media are said to show two cars carrying President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mali Mali Landlocked country in West Africa

Mali president and PM 'arrested,' says mutiny leader

 BAMAKO: Mutineering soldiers in on Tuesday detained President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse, one of their leaders said. "We can tell you..
WorldNews
Celebrations amid rumours of Mali military coup [Video]

Celebrations amid rumours of Mali military coup

Opposition supporters celebrated at Independence Square in Mali's capital Bamako on Tuesday on hearing news of soldiers mutinying against President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:03Published

Mutiny by Mali troops condemned by Ecowas and France

 Gunfire has been heard at an army base, and a government-owned building has been torched.
BBC News

Mali soldiers detain senior officers in apparent mutiny

 BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Malian soldiers took up arms in the garrison town of Kati on Tuesday and began arresting senior military officers in an apparent mutiny..
WorldNews

Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta Malian Prime Minister

Anti-gov't protests resume in Mali after weeks-long pause [Video]

Anti-gov't protests resume in Mali after weeks-long pause

Demonstrators are calling for the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita as mediation stalls.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:24Published
Mali protesters slam gov't over growing conflict, violence [Video]

Mali protesters slam gov't over growing conflict, violence

Demonstrators say Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and his government have failed to tackle a worsening security situation.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:17Published

Boubou Cissé Boubou Cissé Malian prime minister


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Mali’s president and prime minister held by mutinous troops

Mutinous soldiers have detained Mali’s president and prime minister after surrounding a residence...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this

eyecornic

Tax Collector RT @DonKlericuzio: Mali President and Prime minister now in custody of the Coup plotters. 3 seconds ago

pravdagazette

-Вести🎖News- RT @CGTNOfficial: The United Nations chief demands the immediate release of Mali's president and prime minister. Both were arrested by muti… 6 seconds ago

VNews241

SA TIMES NEWS RT @AfricaFactsZone: Mali is currently experiencing a coup. The coup leaders say they have arrested President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Pr… 8 seconds ago

birsica

Abdallah Hamadou RT @dpa_intl: #BREAKING Mali president and prime minister arrested by mutinous soldiers https://t.co/auwXOVseHe 11 seconds ago

akanimoh25

غنى RT @OnlyAfricaFacts: DEVELOPING STORY: Celebratory scenes from Bamako, Mali where a possible coup d'état is underway. The leader of said c… 12 seconds ago

vincentachuka

vincent achuka RT @cnnbrk: Troops in Mali have arrested the country's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse in a suspected coup… 15 seconds ago

elsa_marcy

Elsa Marcy O RT @ali_naka: It’s game is over for President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita as he along with Prime Minister have been arrested. #Bamako is taken o… 15 seconds ago

RocketMan6510

Rocket Man RT @ZekeJMiller: BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Regional official says Mali’s president and prime minister are now in the custody of mutinous soldiers. 17 seconds ago