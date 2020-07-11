Global  
 

Elon Musk Gains $8 Billion, 4th Richest Person In World

REUTERS/Steve Nesius Tesla CEO Elon Musk's personal wealth gained nearly $8 billion Monday as the stock surged 11% to an all-time high.

Musk is now the fourth-richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Overall, Musk's net worth has grown by $57.2 billion this year, the second-largest gain behind Jeff Bezos' $73 billion increase.

Read more: Bruce Fraser outperformed the S&P 500 by nearly 286% as a hedge-fund manager before switching to real-estate investing.


Elon Musk gains $8 billion, becomes the 4th richest person in the world, as Tesla soars ** · *Tesla CEO Elon Musk's personal wealth gained nearly $8 billion Monday as the stock surged...
