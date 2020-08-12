Blackpink & Selena Gomez Continue to Tease 'SELPINK' | Billboard News
On Monday (Aug.
17), Blackpink and Selena Gomez dropped a pair of teasers for their upcoming, much-hyped collaboration.
Which 2020 Album Are You Binge-Listening To? | Billboard News2020 took an unexpected turn when the coronavirus pandemic hit, but at least some of our favorite artists had already given us some great music to listen to while we're at home.
Selena Gomez: Who Should She Collaborate With Next? | Billboard NewsSelena Gomez got the Blinks buzzing all over social media when she confirmed her upcoming collaboration with Blackpink, but who should she work with next?
BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez's Collab, Demi Lovato's New Track Teaser & More News | Billboard NewsBLACKPINK teams up with Selena Gomez for an upcoming collab, Demi Lovato teases new track and Cardi B joins OnlyFans. Here are the top music stories for Wednesday (August 12th).